UK Weather: A thunderstorm is coming after London recorded half-moon rainfall overnight

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected to swell overnight in parts of the UK after London survived flash floods from more than half a month of torrential rain overnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a weather warning for South England and Wales on Thursday night, warning that some homes and businesses are likely to experience flooding as a result of strong, thunderstorms.

People may face travel disruptions and delays, and the equivalent of a storm expected to bring 30-40 millimeters of rain in just a few hours, some residents of Greater London woke up on Thursday with flooded roads and traffic problems. same amount as

But once the storm clears south, most of the UK will definitely see at least one ray of sunshine on Friday, weather forecaster Eli Wilson told The Independent.

The national forecaster issued a yellow weather warning for Cornwall, North Devon and South Wales from 3pm to midnight on Thursday, and another warning was issued for most of the south coast of England from 8pm to 6am.

Vehicles are negotiating the flooded section of London's A1 road on Wednesday night.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Within both warning areas, thunderstorms can bring 30 to 40 millimeters of rain in a matter of hours, resulting in significant rainfall and possibly hail and lightning, Wilson added. Time is the main rough period for heavier thunderstorms.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that some buildings could be damaged by the storm and there is a potential for power outages.

there seems to be a risk [of damage to buildings] Wilson said it can happen not only from lightning, but also from gusts of wind, especially in the southwest.

The forecaster warns that rainfall expected in just a few hours could trigger localized flooding, especially since there has been a significant amount of rain in the past two days.

The Environment Agency has issued nearly 30 flood warnings meaning flooding could occur in southern England, and 8 stronger flood warnings in Kent and Sussex urging residents to act now. has been issued.

Umbrella commute in Westminster, London

(PA wire)

Mr. Wilson advised people to only travel necessary, especially on the shores where the winds are strongest and can cause some swells.

Driving conditions may be affected by more severe thunderstorms, which may result in reduced visibility and trips may be disrupted due to localized surface water inundation. Also, there may be some delays in public transport, so check the latest weather forecast and local services to see if there are any delays.

Not the most comfortable conditions with strong winds and strong rain. If you’re like me, avoid it.”

A separate yellow weather warning from Portsmouth to Canterbury and parts of London was in effect until 3pm Thursday, with some train services affected by flood cancellations and delays.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a total of 64 millimeters of rain fell in Horsmonden, Tunbridge Wells, with more than 50 millimeters of rain in other areas in 24 hours. The highest rainfall recorded for the 12-hour period through Thursday 8am was at Kew Gardens in West London (42mm) and Odyham, Hampshire (40.2mm).

The heavy rain this week was caused by a stagnant weather front that prolonged the rain, Wilson said. “It rained quite a bit at one time.

But since it was only the 3rd day of the month, it’s hard to say if you’re going to have a really wet November or how that might affect the rest of the month.

But once the storm clears, Friday will be a better, drier day than what we’ve just seen, and sunny across the UK with few showers to the north, Wilson added.

But then the more shaky weather is heading into the weekend, so your best chance to see some sunshine is tomorrow before the weekend.

