The United States and its allies clash with China and Russia over Korean missiles





UNITED NATIONS – The United States and its allies clashed with China and Russia on Friday over North Korea’s stepped-up ballistic missile launches and U.S.-led military exercises in South Korea , again preventing any action by the deeply divided UN Security Council.

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said North Korea’s staggering 59 ballistic missile launches this year, including 13 since October 27 and one that had an unprecedented impact some 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the South Korean coast, are not limited to advancing Pyongyang’s military capabilities. and seek to escalate tensions and stoke fear among its neighbours.

She said 13 of 15 members of the Security Council have condemned North Korea’s actions since the start of the year, but Pyongyang has been shielded by Russia and China, which have bent over backwards to justify the repeated violations of UN sanctions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, or DPRK, the official name of the country.

And, in turn, they allowed the DPRK and scoffed at this advice, she said.

Chinese UN Ambassador Zhang Jun countered that the DPRK’s missile launches were directly linked to the resumption of large-scale US-South Korean military exercises after a five-year hiatus, with hundreds of warplanes involved. He also pointed to the US Department of Defense’s 2022 nuclear posture review, which he said considers the use of nuclear weapons by the DPRK and says ending the DPRK regime is one of the main strategy objectives.

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Anna Evstigneeva, attributed the significant deterioration of the situation on the Korean peninsula to Washington’s desire to force Pyongyang to disarm unilaterally by using sanctions and exerting pressure and force.

She called the U.S.-South Korean drills that began Oct. 31 unprecedented in size, with around 240 military aircraft, and said they were essentially a rehearsal to carry out massive strikes on the territory of the DPRK.

Thomas-Greenfield responded to claims by China and Russia that the military exercises were fueling tensions on the Korean Peninsula by saying: This is nothing but a regurgitation of DPRK propaganda. She said the long-running defensive military drills pose no threat to anyone, let alone the DPRK.

By contrast, just last month, the DPRK said its wave of recent launches was the simulated use of tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield to “strike and annihilate potential targets of the United States and the Republic of Korea,” she said. The DPRK is simply using this as an excuse to continue pushing its illegal agendas.

The Security Council imposed sanctions after North Korea’s first nuclear explosion in 2006 and has tightened them over the years, seeking to curb its nuclear and ballistic missile programs and cut off funding. In May, however, China and Russia blocked a Security Council resolution that would have toughened sanctions on missile launches, in the first serious rift in the council over North Korea sanctions.

This divide remains and seems to have widened, but Russia, China and the United States have agreed on one thing: the need to resume talks and find a diplomatic solution to the crisis on the Korean peninsula. .

Chinas Zun called on the United States to unilaterally stop exacerbating tensions and confrontation and address the DPRK’s legitimate and reasonable concerns to create conditions for the resumption of meaningful dialogue. And he added that the Security Council, rather than seeking additional pressure on the DPRK, should help relaunch dialogue and negotiations and resolve the humanitarian and livelihood difficulties the DPRK is facing.

Russian Evstigneeva said new sanctions would threaten North Korean citizens with unacceptable social, economic and humanitarian upheaval, and reiterated the need for preventive diplomacy and the importance of finding a diplomatic political solution and real action by Washington , more than mere promises to establish substantive dialogue.

Thomas-Greenfield said that even in the face of escalating DPRK missile launches, the United States remains committed to a diplomatic solution and conveyed its request to the DPRK for talks at all levels of the US government.

After the meeting, the 10 elected members of the council joined them in a statement condemning the launches, calling on the DPRK to end its nuclear and missile programs and reiterating their commitment to diplomacy and dialogue.

The United States, Britain, France, South Korea, Japan and others then read out a statement calling on all countries to join in condemning North Korea’s destabilizing behavior and urging the DPRK to abandon its illegal weapons programs and engage in diplomacy towards denuclearization.

Ahead of the council meeting, former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon told an Associated Press leadership meeting that he was deeply concerned about North Korea’s unacceptable behavior. and expressed the hope that the Security Council would take very decisive and strong action.”

North Korea is the only country since the end of World War II that said it would use nuclear weapons in a first strike when it felt a crisis might be imminent for it.” he said, calling it arbitrary “and irresponsible”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/us-allies-clash-china-russia-nkorea-missiles-92688036 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos