AstraZeneca appears to be fighting well despite the ills of the UK science sector | pharmaceutical industry





Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged to make Britain a science and technology superpower in the footsteps of Prime Ministers including David Cameron, who called life science the jewel of our economy. However, as the UK moves away from Europe, a shadow is cast and questions are raised about national champions like AstraZeneca, the largest pharmaceutical company reporting third-quarter results this week.

One of Brexit’s bigger blows was the withdrawal of British research scientists from the EU Horizon funding program. In August, Sunak promised a better UK alternative and shortened the time it took for a new drug to become available in the NHS.

One idea raised at the Conservative Party meeting was to round out former business secretary Greg Clarkes’ 2017 strategy to increase productivity and accommodate technological change. The Life Sciences Vision, written with industry input and published last year, hopes to build on it.

But there is growing speculation that Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s fall statement on November 17 could fill a big hole in public finances by cutting the government’s R&D budget. As prime minister a year ago, Sunak deferred 2 billion won in annual government spending on R&D, reducing his 2024-25 plan from 22 billion to 20 billion.

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company has reinvented itself, opening a niche, especially in the specialized treatment of cancer.

Business leaders are also concerned that the government’s super-deductible tax benefit will end in March next year, when the corporate tax rate will be raised from 19% to 25%.

The British Pharmaceutical Industry Association (ABPI) sees real potential for realizing its life science vision, but managing director Elliot Dunster says the data has warning signs. Pharmaceutical companies are the largest private sector investor in UK R&D, but the UK’s global share of pharmaceutical R&D investment fell slightly from 7.7% in 2012 to 4% in 2019.

Commercial clinical trials in the NHS have declined due to the pandemic and have not recovered, leaving the UK from 4th to 10th globally in the number of late-stage clinical trials conducted between 2017 and 2021. ABPI says this is a key priority. It is not about funding, but about improving the process of prioritizing and delivering research. It also requires an internationally competitive R&D tax credit.

Despite these and deteriorating economic conditions, the AstraZenecas financial update scheduled for Thursday is expected to be positive. Analysts expect total earnings to grow 9% to $10.8 billion and core earnings-per-share to rise 43% to $1.54.

Under the leadership of Pascal Soriot, who inherited a struggling company in 2012 and blocked a hostile takeover from Pfizer in 2014, the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company has established itself as a niche, especially in specialized treatment for cancer. recreated.

Q2 R&D spending increased 40% to $2.4 billion, representing 23% of revenue, one of the highest in the industry. Last year, nearly $10 billion was spent on research in three areas: biopharmaceuticals, cancer and rare diseases.

AstraZeneca became a pseudonym when it was developed with Oxford University, one of the first Covid vaccines, and distributed in over 3 billion doses worldwide.

Rivals Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech have developed versions that modify the mRNA vaccine and target the Omicron variant currently used in booster campaigns in the UK, Europe and the US. AstraZeneca has only the original vaccine left behind and still used in the rest of the world.

Soriot said in a recent interview that it would not stay in the vaccine business for the long term, unlike British rival GSK, one of the world’s largest vaccine makers. AstraZeneca hopes its Covid-19 antibody drug, Evusheld, can make up for declining Zap sales.

The company has a solid portfolio and a stock price of about 107, more than five times higher than that of Soriot, with a market value of $167 billion. This surpasses the 59 billion GSK reached after spin-off from its 31 billion consumer health venture. Following GSK’s strong quarterly results and improved outlook last week, the UK’s largest pharmaceutical company appears to be in poor health. However, the rest of the sector may need the Sunak government’s life support.

