Age UK says there are millions of people over the age of 60 living a ‘soulless life’ without money for eating out or vacations.





The charity surveyed 1,301 adults over the age of 60 about households changing their lifestyles to earn a living.

When asked whether they should refrain from social and leisure activities such as eating out, holidays, and physical activity, 42% agreed. This figure equates to about 6.9 million people.

This number surpasses the 1.2 million seniors in the UK who have warned Age UK is already wrestling with loneliness.

Older people who have given up on essentials

Age UK’s head of philanthropy, Caroline Abrahams, had this to say about the figures:

This means that they have to give up everything but the essentials of daily life, such as food and utilities. Caring for pets has become a significant burden for some people and suddenly they may not be financially able to afford a small snack, such as having lunch with a friend at a local pub or traveling downtown to visit a theater or cinema.

Especially for those who live alone, this makes life somewhat soulless and definitely a lot more solitude. Because such activities are valuable opportunities for fellowship.

“The way in which lack of funds shortens the social life of many older people and fosters loneliness is one of the important but less obvious harms of inflation, even among those who feel generally immune.

It helps explain why most seniors feel so strongly about the restoration of the triple lock next year. This gives them a much-needed hope that better times will come before it’s too late for them to enjoy.”

The data comes from the release of Freds World, a new film voiced by sports host Gabby Logan to raise awareness among older people about the issue of loneliness.

The film follows the decades-long relationship of football fan Fred and his wife watching national sporting events together, highlighting how the world shrinks when too many elderly people lose their support network.

Age UK is one of four charities supported by the Telegraph Christmas Charity Appeal this year. The rest are Macmillan Cancer Support, RBLI and Action for Children. To donate, visit telegraph.co.uk/2022appeal or call 0151 284 1927.

For more information, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/fred or search for “Age UK Fred”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/christmas/2022/11/06/telegraph-christmas-charity-appeal-2022-age-uk-says-millions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos