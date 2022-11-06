UK nurses set to strike over pay in first national action





Nurses across the UK are believed to have voted for a strike as the first national action over a pay dispute, with the largest nursing strike in NHS history set to take place before Christmas.

The strike vote with more than 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) was the largest in the union’s 106-year history.

Final results are being compiled and will be announced in the next few days.

RCN officials are understood to believe that enough members have voted for a winter strike that is due to take place in the weeks before Christmas.

The exact nature of the strike action has yet to be determined, but patients will face operational and scheduling disruptions as they face an already record-breaking NHS waitlist.

A union source told the Observer newspaper: RCN Secretary General and CEO Pat Cullen said in his statement: He is deciding that he cannot see a future in a nursing profession where both experienced and new hires are not worth it and are not treated fairly. As we begin to act, politicians across the UK will be challenged to support nursing staff and understand public support.

More than 300,000 RCN members voted for the strike action. Credit: PA

RCN is campaigning for a 5% above-inflationary pay raise, claiming this year’s under-inflation pay award after years of pressure on nurse pay.

Numerous other health unions, such as Unison, Royal College of Midwives, GMB, and Unite, have all started or plan to vote for members.

Cabinet Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government had an emergency plan to deal with the nurses’ strike.

How do industrial actions affect operations? ITV News’ column Watkinson explains

Dowden acknowledged in Sunday’s program that the NHS would affect other activities in the event of a strike at Sky News’ Sophy Ridge, but said the most essential services would be prioritized.

He said we are preparing for a well-planned emergency and the Ministry of Health is discussing what to do if a scenario like this occurs. We will prioritize the most essential services, including emergency services. But of course there will be impacts as a result of such a strike. I will continue to urge nurses and others not to go on strike, even if they voted. We have already agreed on significant support for nurses. Of course, if a large number of nurses are on strike, this will of course affect some elective surgeries and other activities.

The RCN says there are record nursing vacancies and 25,000 nursing staff across the UK left the Board of Nursing and Midwives registration last year. A recent analysis shows that since 2010, salaries for experienced nurses have declined in real terms by 20%.

The potential for nurses to strike over salaries will be a major challenge for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson previously said: “We have increased salaries to more than 1 million NHS workers this year by more than 1,400, as recommended by the independent NHS payroll review agency. The wider public sector has been frozen in

“Industrial behavior is a matter of unions, and we urge unions to carefully consider their potential impact on patients.”

