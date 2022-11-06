EXPLAINER-Will the Twitter layoffs violate US law?





(adds a comment from Musk)

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 4 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc has started laying off employees under its new owner, Elon Musk. The San Francisco-based social media giant is expected to lay off up to 3,700 people – half of its workforce – on Friday, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters this week. Twitter is already facing a proposed class action lawsuit claiming layoffs are imminent and will violate US and California laws if employees do not receive notice or severance pay.

WHAT DOES US LAW REQUIRE?

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act (WARN) requires companies with 100 or more employees to provide 60 days notice before making mass layoffs. The law defines collective dismissals as those affecting at least 500 employees over a period of 30 days, or at least 50 employees if the dismissals affect at least one third of a company’s workforce. Employers can give workers 60 days of severance pay instead of giving notice.

WHAT ARE THE PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THE WARN ACT?

An employer found guilty of violating the WARN Act can be ordered to award terminated workers 60 days back pay. The law also imposes fines of $500 per violation per day. Comparable laws in California and other states impose similar penalties.

WHAT HAS TWITTER BEEN ACCUSED OF?

The lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco on Thursday evening claims that Twitter locked employees from their accounts on Thursday, signaling that they will soon lose their jobs. One of the five named plaintiffs, based in California, said he was terminated Nov. 1 without notice or severance pay.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. Late Friday, Musk tweeted that “everyone who walked out was offered three months layoff, 50% more than legally required.”

Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said Friday it appeared Twitter was trying to comply with the WARN Act by offering to pay some employees through Jan. 4. She said the employees were told they would receive severance pay. agreements next week requiring them to give up their ability to sue Twitter in exchange for payment.

The story continues

Liss-Riordan said she was also investigating “how Twitter singled out employees for terminations and whether there was discrimination or retaliation.”

HAVE OTHER COMPANIES RUN BY MUSK BEEN PROSECUTED UNDER THE WARN ACT?

Tesla Inc was sued in Texas federal court in June for allegedly violating the WARN Act through a brutal nationwide purge of its workforce, including 500 layoffs at a factory in Sparks, Nevada. Liss-Riordan is also representing workers in the Tesla case. Tesla said it was just a matter of “right-sizing” by laying off underperforming workers and not making layoffs that required notice.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that Tesla workers should pursue their claims in private arbitration rather than in court. The same issue could arise in the lawsuit against Twitter, as more than half of US private sector workers have signed agreements to arbitrate employment-related legal disputes.

HAS THERE BEEN AN INCREASE IN WARN ACT DISPUTES?

Employers have faced an increase in lawsuits filed under WARN and state laws during the COVID-19 pandemic as many businesses abruptly closed or laid off many of their employees. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz Corp, restaurant chain Hooters and Florida hotel operator Rosen Hotels and Resorts Inc have all settled WARN Act lawsuits over pandemic-related layoffs. Rosen settled the claims of 3,600 workers for $2.3 million, and Enterprise agreed to pay nearly 1,000 workers $175,000. Hertz and Hooters paid undisclosed sums.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/video/explainer-twitter-layoffs-violate-u-131341684.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos