B-Bol vs Ramirez Live! Boxing Results, Fight Streams, TV Channels, Latest Updates & Reactions





Dmitry Bivol is back again on a huge night of boxing in Abu Dhabi. The Russian prevented Canelo Alvarez from passing the division and returned to the ring after six months, giving him his first defeat in nine years on an unforgettable occasion. Now another terrifying Mexican has been tamed in the form of Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez.

Bivol once again put the WBA light heavyweight belt on the line at the Etihad Arena, maintaining an undefeated record and inflicting the first loss of the career of former super middleweight champion Zurdos. Now, a rematch with Canelo could take place in 2023, and the boxing world is eagerly awaiting a mouth-watering fight against powerful compatriot Artur Weterviev, who weighs 175 pounds.

There was also a cumulative undercard on Saturday as Chantelle Cameron became England’s first female undefeated champion. Zelfa Barrett lost the battle for the vacant IBF super featherweight crown while there were victories for her brothers Galal and Kal Yafai and young Campbell Hatton.

Boxing Schedule and Results

read more

Dmitry Vivol bt Gilberto Ramirez

Chantelle Cameron bt Jessica McCaskill

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov bt Zelfa Barrett

Galal Yapai BT Gohan Rodriguez Garcia

John Lawrence Ordonio bt Majid Al Naqbi

Karl Yafai BT Gerald Parkla

aquive piaz bt diego baltiera

Campbell Hatton bt Dennis Bartos

Bivol vs Ramirez HighlightsLive UpdatesShow Latest Updates 1667689384

Zurdos’ reaction to his first career loss that dropped him to 44-1.

He says he thinks he’s done enough to win. That’s quite a claim!

He said he would reflect and talk with his teammates before deciding whether to gain weight again or not.

1667689328Bivol: I want to be a champion unconditionally

Here is Bivol’s post-match interview with DAZN.

He has his eyes firmly established at 175 pounds, but he’s still not ruling out a rematch with Canelo.

He even asked if he would enjoy dropping to super middleweight for it. Obviously not!

1667689028

We just have to see Bivol-Beterbiev at some point, don’t we?

I can’t think of many other fights I’d like to see more than a showdown for all the marbles between two warriors and compatriots at light heavyweight.

It’s not next time Beterbiev is expected to face British Anthony Yarde in January after the WBC, IBF and IBO champions withdrew due to injury and the fight was first postponed in October.

It could certainly open the door to a Canelo rematch first…

1667688810 B-Bol unanimously defeats Ramirez

118-110, 117-111, 117-111 – all in favor of Bivol!

He is still the WBA light heavyweight champion of the world.

Just a full class.

Was Canello watching tonight?

Getty Images1667688242Bivol vs Ramirez

12 rounds

Bivol is more likely to secure a final round of 16 as the crowd at the Emirates Arena enthusiastically shouts his name!

There’s a furious close-up exchange where the Russians hit hard while Ramirez tries in vain to find a single knockout shot.

They swing towards the last bell!

Masterclass of champions. excellent.

1667688045 B-Bol vs Ramirez

round 11

There is no shortage of Ramirez’s heart, who is trying to turn it into a contest in the final stage.

Bivol has so many rounds in his bag that he has become quite passive, but still has complete control and is good at boxing.

It was decided in Zurdo, but he still didn’t throw the kitchen sink. He really, really needs it.

Connor put everything on line before the final round began. let everything go

Ramirez needs a 31st knockout here to avoid losing his undefeated record…

1667687817 B-Bol vs Ramirez

round 10

Arguably the Bivols are the quietest round of the fight.

By comparison, they are very passive and can move forward a bit as Ramirez tries to land his body much more often.

Zurdo round but now too far behind. He needs a knockout as we head into the second round.

1667687654 Viball vs Ramirez

round 9

Ramirez tries to back up Bivol in the ninth and finally builds up some pressure and values ​​his strength and size.

Bivol allows him to build ahead of steam and throw in a bit of a dash before exploding with a super-fast counterattack that includes a few beautifully timing punches that land as a flush on Zurdo.

There are significant differences between the two in speed, ring IQ and quality.

This is the current Bivol masterpiece. His propensity to turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye is unmatched.

1667687452 B-Bol vs Ramirez

8 rounds

Bivol launched another calculated attack and got his hands back on the ropes, but then slightly off the hook.

Ramirez recovers and begins to achieve more success, trying to lock Bivol on the ropes.

But with that kind of speed and footwork there will be things that make him stay there.

He is so fast and cunning.

Too many single shots of Ramirez needing volume, volume, volume.

Getty Images1667687174 Biball vs Ramirez

round 7

I like to watch b-ball.

He moves in and out of range with this speed and grace, selecting the right shots with effective timing, judgment and precision.

A great left hook left its mark on Ramirez, who effectively unloaded from there, trapping Ramirez near the ropes and passing several shooting rights.

Zurdo ideally wants a gunfight, a chance to show off his power, but Bivol is leading these exchanges.

His speed, ring IQ and footwork are amazing. A great pound-to-pound in the current boxing landscape.

Ramirez is definitely second on the card right now and is definitely behind.

