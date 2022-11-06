Oz could be the first Muslim US senator, but some American Muslims are ambivalent





In just days, Pennsylvania could elect Dr. Mehmet Oz to the Senate, making him the country’s first Muslim senator.

With an eye on this story, Muslims in the state invited him to events at mosques. They waited for him to talk about how his life was influenced by his faith, which he once told an interviewer he was attached to the mystical Sufi Islam of the whirling dervishes. They wondered if he would take note of the importance of a Muslim being elected to such a high national office.

But he didn’t do any of those things.

As Dr. Oz takes on Democratic nominee Lt. Governor John Fetterman in a close race that could decide Senate control, he approaches his Muslim background with what appears to be great ambivalence and some Muslim Americans have mixed feelings. so conflicting. .

Dr. Oz’s personal and political identities make him an unlikely candidate for the role of a Muslim public figure making history and breaking down barriers.

He identifies as a secular Muslim, raised his four children in his wife’s Christian faith and rarely discusses his religious beliefs in public. Unlike most American Muslims, he is a Republican. And some of his rare comments on Islam, including a warning about Sharia law in the United States, which no group has ever offered, were seen by other Muslims as an Islamophobic signal.

Crucially, though, the alienation many Muslims feel toward Dr. Oz stems from his vocal support of former President Donald J. Trump, who once said he would strongly consider closing mosques in the United States. told an interviewer that I think Islam hates us. and, as president, banned travel to the United States from several predominantly Muslim countries.

In other words, the first Muslim senator could be a man who owes his political rise to a figure who has spread Islamophobia more widely than any other recent American leader.

It’s going to be very difficult to figure that one out, said Abdul Maghees Chaudhri, vice president of the Islamic Society of Chester County, a mosque in suburban Philadelphia.

Dr Oz, who for years was best known as a self-help television personality, has in the past described a spiritual life shaped by the conflicting views of his godly father and secular mother, which reflected divisions within from their native Turkey. His campaign did not respond to interview requests.

I struggled a lot with my Muslim identity, in part because within my family there were two very different views on it, he said in a 2009 interview with Henry Louis Gates Jr. on the PBS television show Faces of America.

The state of the 2022 midterm electionsElection day is Tuesday, November 8.

Ultimately, he told Mr Gates, he embraced his mother’s secularism and felt drawn to Sufism, a movement found in both Sunni and Sunni Islam. Shia that emphasizes each person’s individual search for the divine rather than dogma or rigidity.

When you get caught up in the legal aspects of religion, he says, it frustrates me to no end.

Muslims around the world interpret their faith in a wide variety of ways, and Dr. Oz’s approach is shared by many others. For many American Muslims, their concern is not over theological differences with Dr. Oz or his religious observance, but over his reluctance to publicly embrace them while aligning himself with politicians who have been hostile to their community.

Dalia Mogahed, research director at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, said it was as if Dr Oz had denied his background.

I think it’s something, for the most part, that he downplayed and walked away from, she said. For the community to claim it or be proud of its accomplishments, I don’t think that makes sense.

Nagi Latefa, an immigrant from the Gaza Strip and a volunteer at the Allentown Islamic Education Center, said he was open to Dr. Oz, whom he sees as an example of the kind of success immigrants want. their children have.

Mr. Latefa voted for President George HW Bush and President George W. Bush and was a longtime supporter of Representative Charlie Dent, a Republican who represented the region until 2018. Mr. Latefa said he had been trying since July to organize a meet-the-candidate event for Dr. Oz at his mosque. But his efforts came to nothing, he says.

I called, I have emails I sent them, and nothing, Mr Latefa said. The experience soured him. When other Muslims ask him about Dr. Oz, he doesn’t know how to recommend voting for him.

How can I justify this? he said. It’s like, Hey, guys, we want to go vote for this guy, he’s good, but he doesn’t want to be seen with us.

Updated

Nov. 5, 2022, 11:28 p.m. ET

Only 10% of American Muslims identify as Republicans, according to a study done this year by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding. Forty-six percent of Muslims identify as Democrats and 40% as Independents, the highest percentage of Independents of any faith group. Dr Oz is believed to be the first Muslim candidate for the Senate from a major party.

Ms Mogahed said American Muslims were likely to be independent because many felt out of place in either political party.

Many oppose Democratic positions on issues such as same-sex marriage and taxation, she said. But a 2022 survey of American Muslims by the institute also showed that a majority supported abortion rights and gun control laws and said they agreed with the principles of critical race theory.

American Muslims have also been deeply estranged from the Republican Party since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which led to years of racial profiling and government surveillance, enabled by the Patriot Act, signed into law by President George W. Bush, a Republican. This estrangement has gone deep under the Trump administration.

There was no community enthusiasm for Dr Oz like there was when Keith Ellison, a Democrat, became the first Muslim elected to Congress in 2007, she said. He visited mosques across the country, swore on the Koran and served as an eloquent spokesperson for American Muslims, Ms. Mogahed said.

Dr Oz opened up about his religious background early in the campaign, writing in The Washington Examiner in January that he was raised as a secular Muslim. His four children are Christians and he wrote that he beamed with joy when he saw them and our four grandchildren being baptized.

He went further in a May interview with Real Americas Voice, a right-wing media company, when asked if Islam was incompatible with the Constitution.

We don’t want sharia in America, he said. Im a secular muslim. I don’t want any of these religious fanatics playing a role in American society.

Many American Muslims view such statements as a signal to non-Muslim voters that Dr. Oz is different from any scary image of Islam they may have in mind, said Ahmet Tekelioglu, executive director of CAIR-Philadelphia, a Muslim civil rights organization. band. The specter of Sharia law in the United States has been a recurring topic in conservative media since the mid-2000s.

Dr. Oz’s most significant public remarks about his religious background appear to come from his 2009 interview with Mr. Gates.

In the interview, Dr. Oz described growing up in a divided house, with one parent on one side of the religious wall, one parent on the other.

His mother’s family was aligned with the secular teachings of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who founded modern Turkey after the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire in 1922. Dr. Oz said his maternal family members were religious people, but in complete privacy.

They never display it; they never talk about it, he says. It is frankly none of your business, in their opinion, that they are Muslims.

But for the paternal side of the family, Islam was their main essence, it was what defined who they were; that’s what gave them their morality, he says.

They would never feel comfortable separating their views on law from their views on religion, he said. They just seemed so obviously and beautifully and elegantly integrated. Why would you try to separate them?

As an adult, Dr. Oz said he was drawn to Sufism, which emphasizes a personal connection with God.

It’s much more mystical, much more interested in removing the 99% of reality that we think is there and looking at the real, important 1% that lies beneath that veneer, he said, the real connection with God .

He told Mr. Gates that he had also found spiritual fulfillment in other traditions, including his wife’s religion, Swedenborgian Christianity, a Protestant denomination based on the writings of Emanuel Swedenborg, a Swedish mystic from Eighteenth century.

He is called the Buddha of the West, Dr. Oz said of Swedenborg. But the Sufis revere him, because he was all about connection.

Dr. Oz’s background was not brought up on the general election campaign, but it was a bitter part of the Republican primary in May.

Dr Oz’s opponent, David McCormick, has accused him of having dual loyalties because he holds Turkish citizenship, which Dr Oz said he would renounce if elected to the Senate.

Behind the scenes, Mr McCormick tried to dissuade Mr Trump from endorsing Dr Oz during a meeting where his wife, former Trump White House official Dina Powell McCormick, showed the former president in photos of Dr. Oz alongside others wearing Muslim head coverings. . They argued that Dr. Oz was too Muslim to win an election in Pennsylvania.

The idea that Dr. Oz may be too Muslim is not shared by many Muslim Pennsylvanians.

Chris Caras, the imam of the Islamic Center of Pittsburgh, was a fan of the Dr. Oz TV show and followed him on Facebook for years, turning to him for weight loss tips and advice. on alternative medicine.

But Mr Caras said Dr Oz’s embrace of Mr Trump left him deeply disappointed.

All I saw was what appeared to me to be him eating pork and drinking beer and wine in rural areas, Mr Caras said. After months of these photos without a single person of color, I finally gave it up after many years.

