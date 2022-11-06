How to prepare for a blackout in the UK this winter





The situation is unlikely to happen, but a recent report from The Guardian shows that the government is preparing for a power outage lasting up to seven days.

According to the BBC, the National Grid is doing everything it can to avoid blackouts this winter. Households with smart meters can save up to 100 units by reducing their electricity usage for a few days during the winter.

Customers will receive a 24-hour notice and will be asked to reduce their power usage for only one hour of the day. The time is identified by the National Grid and will be between 4 and 7 PM.

How to prepare for a power outage Convenient storage of flashlights and spare batteries

Obtain a torch in advance and store it in an easily accessible place. It is of no use fumbling in the dark for the very thing that will give you light. You may have a flashlight on your phone, but it’s best to buy a flashlight to conserve your phone’s battery as much as possible.

A torch that doesn’t work is of no use, so don’t forget to conveniently store new and unused batteries. Be careful when using candles instead of torches as there is a fire hazard.

Have an emergency box ready

It’s not a bad idea to keep a box of all your emergency supplies if you really want to be prepared. There you can store a first aid kit, a battery-powered phone reserved for emergencies, as well as torches, candles, matches and lighters.

Fill the car with petrol before the power outage

According to SP Energy Networks, many gas stations are unable to refuel in the event of a power outage. This is a good idea to fill your vehicle’s fuel tank at least halfway up and fill it up when you know there’s going to be a power outage. It’s also useful to know how to use the manual option on electric garage doors and gates, so you can get your car out when you need it.

Write down your emergency contact information

It’s important to write down your emergency contact information on a piece of paper if your phone runs out. This should include close family members, friends, GPs, pharmacists, councils, landlords and utility companies.

Chances are you won’t need to contact these people in case of a power outage. But if you have any kind of problem, it’s good to have a number.

Remember to dial 105 if you need to report a power outage and need to be dialed directly to the local network operator emergency number.

Your real address book may look like an ancient artifact replaced by contacts stored on your phone, but even during a power outage, your address book has the potential to drain! So find your address book or notepad and write down your emergency contacts.

Make sure you put it in a place you remember where you don’t want to scribble a few notes on a piece of paper that you are jumbled up to find in the dark.

Need a stair lift? Make sure it works without power

Electricity North West’s advice is to ensure that your stair lift has a handrail to manually move the stair lift so that you can safely return the stair lift to ground level in the event of a power outage. . Most stair lifts have battery backup.

If you or someone you know is likely to need additional assistance in the event of a power outage, you may be able to sign up for Priority Service. This means that our welfare team has an emergency phone number you can call from time to time, personalized assistance such as hot meals and advice, and up-to-date information, even home visits if needed.

Pregnant women, children under 5 years old, people using medical devices, people with refrigerated medicines, people with serious illnesses or disabilities, people with dementia, pensioners, or households with people with mental health problems. can.

Network operators typically provide generators to customers who are medically dependent on electricity.

Both energy providers and network operators maintain priority service registrations. If you think you should add to either one, you should contact your energy provider or network operator. Visit the Ofgems website for more details.

What to do in case of a power outage Wear a fur hat and gloves if it is cold.

UK Power Networks advises to dress in layers, wear a hat and gloves, keep warm, keep a blanket in hand and stay warm until the power comes back on. You can keep warm even with the doors closed and the curtains closed in the rooms you are not using.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed

Keeping your refrigerator and freezer doors closed will keep refrigerated and frozen foods longer. UK Power Networks says that if food can be left unopened, it should be stored for 4-6 hours in the refrigerator and 15-24 hours in the freezer.

Covering the freezer with a blanket while the electricity is off provides better insulation and keeps food fresh longer.

Don’t forget your fish!

According to Electricity North West, fish or reptiles must be able to survive hours without power. If the power outage lasts longer than that, you may need to unplug the filter and remove the filter from the tank to prevent toxins from entering the water.

The most obvious sign of a lack of oxygen in the tank is that the fish are starting to behave strangely. You may see fish panting from the water surface or hanging around the filter outlet. You can also purchase a portable dissolved oximeter to test the level of oxygen in the water. If you need oxygen, take a small cup of tank water and pour it back or make a figure 8 shape on the water.

Fish vendors recommend interrupting sleep for 5 minutes every hour during power outages. It’s ideal to get a cheap bubble-up filter that can be operated by a battery-powered air pump, but if you don’t have a filter, a regular bike pump will suffice.

Depending on the ambient temperature and the amount of water inside the tank, the water temperature in the tank will start to drop. Tanks should be covered with blankets to retain heat. You can fill a hot water bottle with warm water and place it outside the tank.

Stay up to date on the National Grid

National Grid is updating the country on blackouts and outages this winter. You can follow the National Grid on their social media pages or website. You can also get a battery-powered radio this way because you can receive updates about outages. The BBC is said to have prepared a secret script that can be read on the air in the event of a power outage or gas supply interruption due to a lack of energy this winter.

