US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia, Washington Post reports





US urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia

WASHINGTON/KYIV, Nov 6 (Reuters) – The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was stepping up the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace. talks.

The newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying the US officials’ request was not intended to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv retains the support of other nations.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s ban on talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised concerns in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, where war’s effects on food and fuel costs are being felt the hardest, the Post said.

“Ukraine fatigue is a reality for some of our partners,” an unnamed U.S. official said.

Zelenskiy signed a decree on Oct. 4 officially declaring the prospect of any Ukrainian talks with Putin “impossible” but leaving the door open for talks with Russia.

The White House National Security Council had no immediate comment on the accuracy of the report.

A State Department spokesperson responded, “We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Actions speak louder than words.” If Russia is ready to negotiate, it should stop its bombs and missiles and withdraw its forces from Ukraine.

“The Kremlin continues to escalate this war. The Kremlin has demonstrated its reluctance to seriously engage in negotiations since even before it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.”

The spokesman also noted Zelenskiy’s remarks on Friday, in which he said, “We are ready for peace, for a just and just peace, the formula of which we have repeatedly expressed.”

In his nightly address to the Ukrainian people on Friday, Zelenskiy added: “The world knows our position. It is respect for the Charter of the United Nations, respect for our territorial integrity, respect for our people.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that Washington’s support for Ukraine would remain “unwavering and unwavering” after Tuesday’s midterm parliamentary elections.

The United States announced $400 million in additional security assistance for Ukraine, including refurbishment of the Czech Republic’s T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air defenses that could be used against Russian drones and cruise missiles.

The new aid brought the amount of US military aid sent to Kyiv to more than $18.2 billion since the invasion.

STRUGGLE

Citing emergency services, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday that Ukraine’s sprawling Nova Kakhovka Dam, held by Russia, had been damaged by shelling by Ukrainian forces. The reports provided no evidence to support the allegation, which could not be immediately verified by Reuters.

Russia’s state-run TASS news agency quoted an emergency services official as saying a rocket launched by a US-made HIMARS missile system hit the dam lock and caused damage. The quoted official said it was an “attempt to create the conditions for a humanitarian catastrophe” by breaking the dam.

The dam, which blocks the Dnipro River upstream from the southern city of Kherson where Ukrainian forces are advancing, has taken on strategic importance in recent weeks.

Since October, both Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused of planning to breach the dam with explosives, which would flood much of the area downstream, likely causing destruction. major areas around the city of Kherson.

In the latest sign of Russia’s withdrawal from one of the most bitterly contested areas, Putin on Friday publicly endorsed the evacuation of civilians from parts of the Kherson region.

It appeared to be the first time that Putin had personally approved of the evacuations, despite Moscow transporting people out of an area it controls in Kherson on the west bank of the Dnipro.

Last week, Russia said the evacuation zone would also include a 15 km (10 mile) buffer zone on the eastern shore.

Kyiv claims the measures included forced deportations of civilians, a war crime, which Russia denies.

Putin’s comments came amid signs that Russia may be preparing to abandon its military foothold on the western bank of the Dnipro, including the Russian city of Kherson.

The regional capital is the only major city that Russia has captured intact since its invasion in February. His loss to Russian forces would be one of the most severe blows of the war.

An energy company in Kherson said on Sunday there was no electricity in the city, Russian news agency RIA reported. RIA quoted Khersonoblenergo’s press service as saying the reasons for the outage were being clarified.

Reports from Reuters offices; Written by Michael Perry; Editing by William Mallard, William Maclean

