



A yellow weather warning has been issued for most parts of southeast England with potential for heavy rain and flooding, with rain expected for most of next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that continuing torrential rains could flood homes and businesses and affect local public transport from Chichester in West Sussex to Canterbury in Kent.

Forecasters say more rain is expected on Sunday morning in southeast England, but will clear up in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Agency said: “We have witnessed significant heavy rain moving fairly slowly over the south and southeast of England. Next will be days of strong showers and sometimes thunderstorms, so the future will be wet days.

The Midlands northeast and northeast England regions are expected to gradually clear the fog with sunny days and showers, with some thunder risk mainly in the west for the rest of the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects Monday to be cloudy with mostly rain in the west, after which it will be windy and brighter in the east.

Heavy rains are expected again overnight through Tuesday, clear orders and showers are expected to ease on Wednesday, and more rain is expected in the northwest region where Thursday is expected to be windy but mild.

