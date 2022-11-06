Japan signs military pact with Britain over ally China threat





Japan and the UK will sign a major defense agreement in December that will strengthen cooperation with the US in the Indo-Pacific region and strengthen deterrence against a growing Chinese threat.

According to two sources familiar with the talks, the two countries will sign a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA). This will follow a similar agreement Japan signed with Australia in January and is another sign that Japan is building deeper defense ties with its allies and partners to prepare for a possible war with China over Taiwan.

This agreement will make joint training and logistics cooperation between countries easier. It will also create a legal framework to simplify the cumbersome bureaucratic form of stationing troops in other countries.

Asia security expert Zack Cooper said a bilateral access agreement between Japan and Britain would make it easier for the two countries to train and operate together. American Enterprise Institute think tank

For decades, allies in Asia have been linked together through the United States, described by a hub-and-spoke model. Some US allies are now serving as hubs, including Japan, the UK and Australia.

The two countries agreed to begin talks on the RAA in May when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

This agreement will serve as another example of deepening Japan-UK relations. In December, the two countries will disclose details of their partnership to jointly develop the next fighter.

Cooper added that this is likely a reaction to growing pressure from China and, at the same time, growing concerns about US credibility.

As President Joe Biden revives the alliance, Japan has been strained by President Donald Trump’s multiple threats to withdraw U.S. troops from Japan during his previous administration.

Former Pentagon official Christopher Johnston said the RAA would be an important step and underscore Japan’s efforts to diversify its security relations with US allies and partners. However, he said the real impact would be small, as Japan has fewer military exchanges with Britain than Australia.

Japan is also in the preliminary stages of considering an agreement similar to that of the Philippines, which Johnston said would be far more important.

Johnstone, who is now at the CSIS think tank, said the RAA between Japan and the Philippines is strategically far more important. Negotiations may take time, but the prospect of deepening defense cooperation between Tokyo and Manila will send a message to China that the network of US alliances in the region is strengthening.

The United States is also working to expand access to bases in the Philippines, which will be strategically important in the war against Taiwan.

U.S. military officials welcome pressure from Japan to sign a reciprocal access agreement as it facilitates efforts by Japan and its allies to conduct joint exercises and exercises more easily and to overcome logistical barriers. Washington wants to increase military cooperation and interoperability with its allies in a way that could prove important in the war against China.

Over the past two years, the United States and Japan have stepped up their efforts, including hosting serious war games and conducting more regular joint military exercises, to prepare for a possible clash with China over Taiwan.

Japan is also in advance negotiations with the United States to acquire Tomahawk cruise missiles capable of hitting targets in eastern China, according to sources familiar with the discussion.

“The two diplomats discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi after meeting in Germany on the 10th.

Separately, senior White House officials held a sensitive meeting in London in April about the role Britain could play in the event of a dispute over Taiwan.

Those familiar with the UK-Japan RAA talks have warned that a final agreement on a deal and cooperation on fighters will depend on political developments in the UK, where Rishi Sunak recently became prime minister for the third time in two months.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office has referred the inquiry to the Ministry of National Defense for a comment it could not reach. A spokesperson for the British Defense Ministry added that while the talks are progressing positively, it is inappropriate to comment on the signing of the RAA at this time.

Additional report by John Paul Rathbone

Follow Kana Inagaki and Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter

