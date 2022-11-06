New MK tells US envoy Likud will speed up visa waiver bills – report





Returning Likud MK Danny Danon reportedly spoke with US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides to assure him that the party would work to advance Israel’s inclusion in the US visa waiver program once that he would return to power.

According to the Ynet news site, Danon told Nides in a phone call on Friday that the expected new government wanted to speed up necessary legislation — though Likud has been hampering those efforts in recent months.

Likud’s refusal on the relevant legislation during the outgoing Knesset was seen as based on the party’s desire to avoid giving the government a diplomatic victory.

Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the UN, reportedly reassured Nides that he would personally push for the completion of the necessary legislation in the first months of 2023, to put Israel back on track to enter the visa waiver program by the end of the year. .

The VWP allows citizens of participating countries to visit the United States without applying for a visa, a process that takes time and money and whose results are not guaranteed.

The three required bills granting US authorities limited access to the information of travelers to the United States – as demanded by all VWP members – did not pass the last Knesset due to the rollback of the Likud-led opposition. Nides lobbied lawmakers from all walks of life to pass the bills, seen as hugely popular among all Israelis, before parliament dissolves in June.

Former Likud minister and recent UN ambassador Danny Danon (left), with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an undated photo. (Eyal Eliyahu)

In an emergency session in September, one such bill — which allows the state to collect personal information from airlines about passengers — passed its first reading.

Nides tweeted at the time that he was “excited” about the bill’s progress: “Another step closer to meeting the requirements of the Visa Waiver Program. More work – let’s go !

Although there is no specific deadline for the adoption of the three pieces of legislation, they must be implemented for a certain period of time before Israel joins the VWP, computer systems must be put in place and the US Ambassador must submit an official request for the country to be added to the program.

In August, Likud issued a statement denying that it was delaying the bills for political reasons, saying the legislation violated the privacy rights of Israelis. The bill is believed to be largely a model of legislation passed in the 40 other countries that have joined the US VWP.

The party promised at the time that once it regained power, it would draft the necessary legislation in a form it was comfortable with and send it to the Knesset for approval by March 2023. , “so that inclusion in the VWP is not delayed for a single day.”

Israeli efforts to become the 41st country to join the program have been ongoing for years. They got a boost last year when US President Joe Biden told then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett it was something he wanted to see implemented and had asked for. its staff to play its part in this implementation.

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on March 27, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Without joining the waiver program, US law requires Israelis to apply for a visa before traveling to the US, a process that often takes months, as it requires making an appointment at the embassy. of the United States for a background interview, during which consular services staff seek to ensure that incoming travelers are not seeking to remain in the United States indefinitely.

If an applicant passes the interview process, they must submit their passport to the embassy, ​​and it usually takes several weeks before they are returned with a visa inland. The schedule has been stretched further due to the pandemic, with some Israelis reporting that the only appointments available at the embassy are for one year.

Jacob Magid and Carrie Keller-Lynn contributed to this report.

