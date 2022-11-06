Starlink Broadband Introduces 1000GB Fair Use Policy in Select Markets





A customer of Starlink (SpaceX), a global ISP operating a mega constellation of low-orbit (LEO)-based ultra-fast broadband satellites, has announced that a new fair use will result in a 1000 GB (1 terabyte) data limit starting in December. Policy (FUP). However, it has not yet been confirmed in the UK.

The Starlink network currently has approximately 3,270 LEO satellites (approximately 550 km in altitude) orbiting the Earth, with initial plans to deploy a total of 4,425 by 2024. UK customers typically pay between 75 and 460 per month. Generic home kit (standard plate, router, etc.). But now you can expect unlimited usage, fast latency of 20-40ms, and ad downloads of c. Upload at 50-200Mbps and c.10-20Mbps (speed may change as network grows).

So far, this service has proven to be very popular due to its performance and allowing for “unlimited” usage, but these networks can be prohibitively expensive to deploy and very difficult to monetize. In other words, it was long anticipated (yes) that something had to change for Starlink to become a sustainable venture.

Options to address these imbalances are limited and often unpopular. You can increase the price of the service, but Starlink is already expensive and has actually taken us by surprise by cutting prices in recent months. An alternative is to adjust the service itself, such as slowing it down (such as managing traffic or oversubscribing to capacity) or imposing other restrictions on data usage.

In recent months, we’ve seen Starlink perform poorly as network contention becomes a reality (e.g. an increase in the number of customers sharing limited capacity). But how will the operator allow performance to degrade before intervening?

New Fair Use Policy (FUP)

Apparently Starlink has now proposed to take action by introducing a new Fair Use Policy (FUP), starting in the US and Canada. In a nutshell, this imposes a soft “priority access” cap of 1 TB (1000 GB) per month on data usage in the standard package, which is enough for most people (e.g. last year Ofcom found that the average UK fixed broadband customer devoured 453 GB) Said one month), but it will disturb heavy users.

But there’s a little more to the priority access data than it might seem, because it reflects usage that only occurs during the “peak” hours of 7am to 11pm (weekdays in the US). This data usage is the highest speed on Starlink’s network. This means that after this period, your usage will not count towards the priority access data limit.

Customers who run out of their priority data allowance can either slow down during peak hours of 7am to 11pm, or purchase more priority access data for $0.25 (gigabyte) per GB and use it at full speed. same period.

Extract from FUP

residential services

Priority access.

Each service plan is allocated a certain amount of data for priority access each month. Priority Access data takes precedence over Basic Access data on the Starlink network. Please refer to the Starlink specifications for details on Starlink expected performance by service plan. After your preferred access is exhausted, you can continue to use your basic access indefinitely for the remainder of your billing cycle.

Peak Hour Usage.

For residential service plans, data usage is only counted against the priority access data limits outlined in the chart below during 7:00 am to 11:00 pm (peak hours). Usage between 11 PM and 7 AM does not count toward priority access data limits.

Basic access impact.

Users using primary access during network congestion may experience slower and slower performance compared to preferred access, which may result in poor performance or unusability of certain third-party services or applications. Bandwidth intensive applications such as streaming video are most likely to be affected. Importantly, during non-congested or off-peak hours, users should not notice a performance difference between priority and primary access during normal use.

Track data usage and buy more priority access.

You can track your monthly data usage and purchase additional priority access at any time through the Starlink app and Starlink customer portal by opting to automatically charge you for additional priority access when your data limit is reached. If you opt in, you will be automatically billed for any additional GB used until you opt out, including in the next billing cycle. You may opt out of additional Priority Access purchases at any time on the Starlink Customer Portal. Your monthly data usage is also shown on your monthly invoice.

No new FUPs have been introduced in the UK at this time, and if this changes in the future, under the rules of the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA), Starlink will no longer have “unlimited” products, such as a slight reduction in speed due to FUP limits (e.g. over 1TB limit). . ASA has been pretty strict about this before.

It should be pointed out that Starlink’s challenges are quite common in the field of satellite communications. As I said earlier, launching a new broadband satellite is an incredibly expensive undertaking, whether it’s a small LEO or a discrete double-decker bus-sized GEO/GSO spacecraft in much higher orbit.

So far, Starlink’s success in significantly defying data limits or slowing trends doesn’t make it immune to economic realities. Businesses have to make a profit, and it would have been difficult to do so in the way Starlink originally operated. However, due to differences in demand, regulations and deployments between countries, the model ultimately adopted by the UK may still be different.

PS – I was going to write this post yesterday afternoon, otherwise I was in a bad mood and “enjoying” the wonders of general anesthesia. Sorry for the delay.

