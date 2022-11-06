Britain Faces Massive Unrest, Last Seen in 1980’s Miners’ Strike | labor dispute





Rail passengers barely escaped new chaos this weekend as unions halted a three-day strike, but over the next few weeks and months, the Rishi Sunaks government still faces the most severe wave of industrial action since the 1980s miners strike.

The largest nursing strike in NHS history is set to take place before Christmas, with a majority of the 300,000 Royal College of Nursings members expected to approve the strike when the results of the national vote are released next week.

Double-digit inflation and decade-long wage pressures have resulted in a series of heated disputes. The government is poised to clash head-to-head with workers, with new Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt averaging just 2% of unionized public sector wage increases.

Frances OGrady, TUC Secretary-General, said: “If there is a major strike in the coming months, the government will be held accountable.” It’s choosing to fight the unions and the workers rather than surround the table.

The Guardian’s analysis of data provided by 16 major trade unions supports the idea that the UK may face the most significant wave of industrial action in decades.

Nearly 1.7 million workers (mostly in the public sector) received a vote this month or are already voting in support of a strike. (Once these votes are taken, the union is obliged to strike action within six months.)

chart

If all these people voted for a strike and took action in two days in the same month, 3.4 million working days would be lost, the most chaotic month since September 1979 when Margaret Thatcher came to power after a winter of discontent.

Long-term data collected by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that when engineers at companies, including British Leyland, resigned that year, a whopping 11.7 million jobs per month were lost.

The number of lost more than 2 million working days in a month due to industrial action was 2.42 million days in July 1989, when railroad, subway, and local government workers all went on strike. Prior to that, the miners’ strike was in full swing in November 1984, during Margaret Thatcher’s presidency.

People work much harder. They work more intensively and are more exhaustedProf Michael Jacobs Sheffield University

The end of Liz Truss’s tragic post as prime minister at the TUC Annual General Meeting in Brighton last month was followed by a mood of resistance and astonishment at the cost of living pressures faced by many low-wage workers. Almost all union secretary-generals spoke of an impending or already ongoing strike vote. Many of these are in key public services, and nurses and school support staff, teachers, midwives and frontline officials are all ready to take action.

Squeezing public sector pay has been used repeatedly as a tool of austerity over the past 12 years. Prime Minister George Osborne implemented a pay freeze from 2011 to 2013, followed by a cap of 1% for four years through 2017. Rishi Sunak put another freeze on public sector workers during the pandemic.

According to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), adjusted for inflation, average public sector wages today are 4% lower than in 2007.

A two-week strike at Liverpool docks in Merseyside last month. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty

Private sector workers have also been under prolonged pressure, with real incomes rising 0.9% from 15 years ago, but they have the highest share of union membership in the UK’s total workforce, less than a quarter. Public sector and former public services such as rail and Royal Mail.

When the train strikes began earlier this year, the Boris Johnson government tried to portray Mick Lynch, leader of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), as a dangerous militant, implying that the Labor Party was responsible in one way or another. Transport Minister Grant Shapps even wrote a letter to Keir Starmer urging the union payroll officer to speak and not walk.

graph

If industrial action becomes more widespread, including nurses, teachers, and front-line officials, it may be more difficult to sustain the claim.

High inflation is now a major factor in the surge in support for the strike, said University of Sheffield professor Michael Jacobs, an economist and former adviser to Gordon Brown.

I think inflation is the biggest driver, he says, and it’s not surprising that the last period of industry unrest in the 1970s was also when inflation was higher, he says.

The time has come when real wage cuts are proposed. People don’t accept it, they say it’s nonsense.

Join the business now.

We bring you all the business news and analytics you need every morning.

Privacy Notice: The newsletter may contain information about charitable organizations, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

He added that public sympathy for the strikers could be helped by the broader sense that many people across the economy have seen work life getting harder.

As working conditions worsen, unions are back in vogue, he says. There is a general perception that a lot of pressure was put on the workers. The gig economy is one of them, but even in jobs that are not insecure, people seem to work a lot harder than they used to. They work more intensively and are more tired.

It may also be no coincidence that many of the sectors people are now threatening to leave are sectors where employees continued to work during the bleak times of the pandemic, including nurses, teachers, and many civil servants.

Instead of being rewarded by a grateful state when the lockdown is over, nurses find themselves wrestling with the NHS backlog, teachers with children hit hard by learning loss, and general public sector staff who are chronically underfunded.

Trash piles up in Leicester Square, London, 1979, Winter of Discontent. photo: PA

PCS union secretary general Mark Serwotka said he is voting for 150,000 members across public services to improve conditions, which he calls this epidemic hero.

“Our members deserved to be despised by this government,” he said. Vote YES on strike and the government will know how important its members are to providing key public services.

The widening wage gap between the public and private sectors may also have contributed to the feeling of injustice, says Tony Wilson of the Employment Research Institute.

There is a huge gap between the public and private sectors. Therefore, public sector payroll growth is only 2% year-over-year. Private sector payroll growth is over 6%. So not only does the standard of living decline because wages don’t keep up with inflation; It absolutely spoils public sector workers far more than private sector employees.

Some state-funded employers are already warning that they undermine their ability to recruit and retain employees who need long-term pay restrictions.

Matthew Taylor of the NHS Confederation on behalf of healthcare employers said: The two words I hear most often when speaking to NHS and care leaders are Amazon and Aldi. And the reason I hear it is because the employees are leaving. Work at Amazon and Aldi.

Partly it has to do with wages, he adds, but it’s also about the pressures people are under. When we get out of here, we get the feeling we can appreciate people and give them some rest and recovery. Very challenging.

He points to the help some healthcare employers offer to support workers through cost of living crises, including food banks.

Christina McAnea, Executive Director of Unisons, who currently votes for the 350,000 union members who work for the NHS, said: Governments must intervene to raise incomes and prevent service disruptions.

Otherwise, skilled and experienced employees will keep dropping out for higher pay and less stressful jobs in other sectors. This means that public services that are already understaffed will simply collapse, leaving communities without care and support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/nov/06/uk-biggest-strike-unrest-1980s-miners The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos