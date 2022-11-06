Book Review: Unstoppable Us by Yuval Noah Harari





UNSTOPPABLE US: How humans conquered the world, by Yuval Noah Harari

Where do you come from?

For most of us, the response is automatic and personal. I’m from Galveston. You may be from Poughkeepsie. But anyone who knows a little about human origins knows the deepest answer for every human being on the planet: Africa.

The story of humans going from a position in nature as fairly unexceptional primates to becoming the world’s dominant species and a threat to planetary survival is vast, complicated and uncomfortable.

How on earth could you explain all this to the children?

Yuval Noah Harari took up the challenge.

Harari, the author of the 2015 bestselling Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, isn’t shy. In Sapiens, he took readers through a roundup of revolutions in human development, including the development of cognition, agriculture, and science. This book has been praised by Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Barack Obama (who called it interesting and provocative).

Since that first runaway success, Harari has expanded the project through Sapienship, the multidisciplinary organization he founded with her husband, Itzik Yahav, in 2019. There’s the multivolume Sapiens: A Graphic History, and an upcoming Sapiens Live , presented as an immersive experience. inspired by the works of Yuval Noah Harari. And there’s the book in front of us, UNSTOPPABLE US: How Humans Took Over the World (Bright Matter Books, 208 pp., $24.99, ages 10-14), the first of four planned volumes.

If Harari were selling ketchup or soda, it would be called brand extension. But he sells ideas, so let’s call it genius.

And not just a marketing genius. Harari succeeded because his ideas are captivating and thought-provoking. In a neat trick, he simplified the presentation for this younger audience without making it silly.

The new book, with animated illustrations by Ricard Zaplana Ruiz, explains why humans have been so successful that we dominate the world and the cost of that dominance to competing human species and other animals we’ve driven to extinction . From the start, he wants his readers to understand the weight of our success; that we humans are now so powerful that the fate of all other animals depends on us. The only reason lions, dolphins and eagles still exist is because we allow them. And so, from the first pages, he lets his young readers know that with understanding comes an obligation: To be a good human being, you must understand the power you have and what to do with it.

Harari begins its sprint through human history with our simple primate ancestors. They lived in the wild, climbed trees to pick fruit, sniffed for mushrooms, and ate worms, snails, and frogs. (He knows kids love to be gross.) And though early humans learned to use tools, even fire, they didn’t take big steps toward dominance until about 50,000 years ago, writes -he. The Sapiens developed an ability that helped drive other humans, Neanderthals, Denisovans, the Hobbit-like man of Flores, to extinction. That ability, he writes, is that we can cooperate better than any other animal, even with complete strangers.

According to him, the key to this cooperation is our ability to imagine things that don’t really exist and to tell all kinds of imaginary stories. Were the only animals able to invent and believe in legends, fairy tales and myths.

Our fairy tales surround us, bind us, motivate us. And these works of imagination, he tells us, are found in the rules of our games, but also in religion, in the abstract nature of money and even in the creation of societies. McDonalds is a story adults believe in, but it only exists in our imaginations.

Captivating stuff, especially for young minds. If you buy Unstoppable Us for your child, expect some very intense conversations. You know, the kind that we parents want to have, but which can make us feel uncomfortable.

Ride with it.

Harari shows how Stone Age people were able to experience surviving archaeological evidence and explains how many of our impulses are rooted in our ancient selves: our bodies think they still lived in the ancient African savannah, and Back then, it made perfect sense to binge on sugary and fatty foods.

And it explains our destructiveness. With great power comes great responsibility, as Uncle Ben told young Peter Parker, and Harari goes into Uncle Ben mode as he describes the ways our superpower went wrong. How we drove the Neanderthals out of existence, except for the remnants that remain in part of our DNA. How we reached Australia around 50,000 years ago and began exterminating the giant species that lived there. How we crossed the land bridge to what is now called North America and spread across this continent and killed the mammoths, mastodons, giant beavers and many more.

But he tells his young audience that we can also use our powers for good by making up stories and cooperating in large numbers to save the creatures our species has pushed to their limits. If you understand how businesses work and know how to post an Instagram story or host a demonstration, you can help save whales and other animals. From a whale’s perspective, you can do so many amazing things that you almost look like a superhero.

This is a good message, and one that today’s students need to hear; he makes it part of the dedication of the book: To all beings, those who have left, those who live and those who are yet to come. Our ancestors made the world what it is. We can decide what the world will become.

I couldn’t help but think of climate activist Greta Thunberg as I read these words, although she isn’t mentioned. It’s understandable; we have destroyed species over the past 50,000 years. We didn’t start destroying the climate until about 200 years ago. So there are more stories to tell.

I also had to wonder if this is a book that is going to get in trouble. With a wave of self-proclaimed censors building long lists of works to be ripped from schools and libraries, that wouldn’t surprise me. Harari describes religion as a creation of the imagination and a means of subjugating people to the will of a ruler. And he says that McDonald’s is a fiction! In corners of our nation that are beginning to feel uneasy like Margaret Atwoods Gilead, exposing our youth to ideas like this could be courted with anathema.

Which, of course, would be great for the brand.

John Schwartz, a former New York Times reporter, is a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/06/books/review/yuval-noah-harari-unstoppable-us.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos