US Steel’s investment in Iron Range could expand the region’s relevance in the industry





KEEWATIN, MINN. US Steel is gearing up to produce a taconite pellet that could help save the Iron Range mining industry and the thousands of jobs that depend on it from obsolescence.

For more than 100 years, Minnesota’s mines supplied iron ore to the sprawling Great Lakes mills of US Steel and other large corporations. There, red-hot blast furnaces process ore, coal and limestone into pig iron and eventually steel.

But that process is slowly dying, replaced by cheaper, more energy-efficient factories that use electricity and scrap metal. And concerns about climate change could deal a final blow to traditional steelmaking; blast furnaces emit much more carbon dioxide than electric furnaces.

US Steel is investing $150 million in its Keewatin plant to produce a premium iron ore pellet that would power electric furnaces, also known as “mini-mills”. As mini mills make better quality steel, they need high quality iron to supplement scrap metal. This is where the new pellets come in.

“The biggest breakthrough in advanced iron ore processing technology is what’s happening right now on the iron string,” said Kevin Kangas, director of the Coleraine Natural Resources Research Institute, which makes part of the University of Minnesota. Duluth. “This is a big step forward for Minnesota’s iron ore industry.”

Cleveland-Cliffs, the biggest player in the iron chain, already manufactures the new premium iron ore pellets.

That US Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, long associated with blast furnace steelmaking, thrive in this new area is crucial for the Iron line. The region’s mines have long been captive to their mill owners.

“We are sort of on pins and needles in the iron chain as the steel industry turns to [electric furnaces]said John Arbogast, District 11 labor representative for United Steelworkers of America, which represents workers at all but one of the state’s six taconite operations.

“Are we going to be part of the long-term future of the steel industry? It makes me nervous,” he said.

Mining is the key to the iron chain economy

Although much diminished since its heyday, Minnesota’s taconite industry is still the foundation of the iron chain economy.

Jobs that once numbered five figures have fallen to about 4,000 today, but that figure has remained relatively stable for 20 years. Mining jobs are among the highest-paying blue-collar jobs in the state, and the industry is the foundation of the iron chain’s tax base.

“Mining is always the straw that stirs the drink,” said Keewatin Mayor Mike LaBine, who was a miner until he was laid off in the early 1980s and became an electrician.

Not far from Keewatin City Hall is Keetac, one of several sprawling taconite mills built between the mid-1950s and mid-1970s. It is the smaller of Keewatin’s two operations. mining and processing on the iron line owned by US Steel, based in Pittsburgh.

Taconite, which contains about 30% iron, is extracted from the Keetac mine and fed in pieces to huge crushers. The rock is pulverized into a powder, its iron removed by magnets and molded with clay into marble-sized granules containing about 66% iron.

In August, US Steel began construction on the expansion that will take this process one step further.

Keetac, which employs around 400 people, will continue to produce traditional pellets. But when Keetac’s new wing enters service in 2024, it will also produce the new pellets with 68% to 69% iron and considerably less silica than a traditional pellet, i.e. a product designed to be used by electric ovens.

“This is probably one of the most exciting things to happen on the iron chain in 50 years,” said Mike Bakk, director of operational readiness for US Steel’s iron ore operations in Minnesota.

Electric furnaces take hold

Electric ovens began to gain traction in the 1980s, especially in the United States with its abundance of scrap metal. At first, they produced inferior steel products like reinforcing bars for reinforced concrete. But as technology improved, mini-mills increasingly encroached on high-end steel markets.

In 2021, 71% of steel production in the United States came from electric furnaces, up from 47% in 2001, according to data from the Center for Iron and Steelmaking Research at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. The traditional steel industry has consequently lost market share and the number of American blast furnaces has fallen from 60 in 1990 to 21 in 2021.

Mini-factories use electrodes to melt scrap metal, as well as smaller amounts of pig iron and “direct reduction iron” (DRI). These last two metals are important in making better quality steel.

New “direct reduction” iron pellets from US Steel and Cleveland-based Cleveland-Cliffs are designed for use in DRI furnaces, which produce a product that is approximately 95 percent metallic iron.

There are three DRI factories in this country, and one in Toledo, Ohio, is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs. The company uses DRI in both its electric furnaces and its blast furnaces.

US Steel plans to sell reduction pellets directly to DRI manufacturers, but it also seems likely that it will build its own DRI plant. “It’s not about if, it’s when and where it’s DRI,” Kevin Lewis, US Steel’s vice president of investor relations, said on a recent conference call. with stock analysts.

In an interview, Lewis said that US Steel “didn’t look into many site considerations for a DRI plant.”

The iron chain, of course, would covet a DRI factory; Cleveland-Cliffs invested $1 billion in its DRI operation, which opened in 2020.

To make the pellets for its DRI plant, Cleveland-Cliffs in 2019 invested $100 million in its North Shore taconite operation in Silver Bay. However, the Cliffs plant in Silver Bay and the Babbitt mine that feeds it have been shut down since the spring.

Cliffs bought steelmaker ArcelorMittal’s U.S. operations in 2020, and it now manufactures direct-reduced pellets at a former Arcelor mine near Virginia. Cliffs blamed the temporary closure on a royalty dispute with the owner of the mining rights at the Babbitt mine.

“You can’t judge the DR pellet market by what Cliffs does, because they make their own internal business decisions,” said Steve Mekkes, senior minerals engineer with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Electric arc furnaces will continue to gain ground as they pose less of a threat to climate change. Unlike blast furnaces, they don’t rely heavily on coal.

“Most blast furnaces will shut down due to their very high CO2 intensity,” said Chris Pistorius, co-director of Carnegie Mellon’s Center for Iron and Steelmaking Research.

According to consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, a typical blast furnace emits two tonnes of carbon for every tonne of steel produced. A mini-factory using 100% scrap emits a quarter of this amount.

Mixed predictions for Iron Range operations

How the changes shaping the steel industry play out in Minnesota and in traditional steel mills across the country “depends on how Cliffs and US Steel adapt,” Pistorius said.

The two could sell a significant amount of direct reduction iron pellets as merchants instead of using all of the pellets only at their own facilities, opening up markets for the iron chain. Indeed, US Steel has stated that it intends to do so.

“Cliffs and US Steel have an incentive to be merchants if they can get a good price,” Pistorius said. Direct reduction pellets command a higher price than traditional taconite pellets.

Cliffs has four operations with electric furnaces and five blast furnace sites. US Steel, once the king of integrated steelmaking, is now taking a big step forward in electric furnaces.

The company bought Big River Steel in Arkansas for $1.5 billion and plans to invest another $3 billion to expand the operation of this electric furnace.

But soon after US Steel completed the purchase of non-union Big River in 2021, the company canceled plans to invest $1 billion in its traditional steel mill in Pennsylvania’s Mon Valley. This is not a good sign for his future or that of the Iron Range.

Also in 2021, US Steel closed blast furnaces near Detroit, reducing demand for iron ore and a plethora of jobs. And earlier this year, the company announced it would sell its blast furnace in Granite City, Illinois, but close the rest of its steel business there, cutting nearly 1,000 jobs.

These lost jobs are not fully replaced by the growth of mini-mills, which require fewer workers.

It’s a trend that’s eating away at Steelworkers. “That’s the problem with technology, we’re losing a lot of jobs,” Arbogast said of the union.

