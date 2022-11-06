Urgency to Run: LGBTQ Candidates Make US Midterm Election History | 2022 US Midterm Elections





At least 678 openly lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) candidates will appear on ballots across the United States in the upcoming midterm elections, a historic number that comes as advocates say a flood of state legislation has attacked gay and transgender rights.

Candidates in November’s general election were among a total of 1,065 publicly LGBTQ people who launched elections in 2022, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 8 to decide the partisan makeup of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate, as well as state officials and lawmakers.

Victory Fund President Annise Parker says the number of LGBTQ candidates in the general election, which represents an 18.1% increase from the 2020 election, creates the opportunity to elect more LGBTQ people than ever before. previously.

Fanatics want us to stay home and be quiet, but their attacks backfire and have instead motivated a new wave of LGBTQ leaders to run for office, she said in a statement. Staying away is not an option when our rights are threatened.

Across the country, many LGBTQ candidates have been spurred on by a recent deluge of bills seen as anti-LGBTQ, with transgender rights particularly exploited in recent years as a wedge issue used to mobilize voters into the grassroots la more conservative in the Republican Party, according to Gabriele Magni, assistant professor of political science at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

When we ask LGBTQ candidates why they are running for office, many say they feel the urgency to run in order to protect LGBTQ rights, Magni told Al Jazeera.

Massachusetts Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey [File: Mary Schwalm/The Associated Press]

They know they need to be in office at all levels, including school boards, to make decisions about children and the possibility of losing the rights of trans youth, Magni said.

Prominent candidates include Democrats Maura Healey and Tina Kotek, who are running for governors of Massachusetts and Oregon, respectively, and may be the first lesbian state governors in US history.

Becca Belint is also set to be the first LGBTQ person and first woman to hold Vermont’s only congressional seat, while North Carolina, Oregon, Maryland and Illinois are among the states that could elect their first candidates. LGBTQ in Congress.

In California, former Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, who immigrated to the United States from Peru as a child, is standing as the first LGTBQ immigrant elected to Congress in history. In Alaska, Andrew Gray is running as the state’s first LGBTQ lawmaker.

A total of at least 119 LGBTQ candidates ran for Congress during the midterm season, 416 ran for state legislatures, 41 ran for statewide office, and 412 ran for state legislatures. are presented to local offices and school boards, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

Robert Garcia is running to become the first LGBTQ immigrant to US Congress [Ashley Landis/The Associated Press]

In another political first in the country, two openly gay men in New York, Democrat Robert Zimmerman and Republican George Santos, are vying for an open seat in the United States House. Nearly 90% of all LGBTQ candidates in the midterm season ran as Democrats and about 4.5% of LGBTQ candidates ran as Republicans, according to the Victory Fund.

In interviews with the Washington Blade in September, Zimmerman said his experience as a gay man in the United States shaped his political ideology, while Santos said his sexual orientation had no bearing on the issues that concern Americans, including the economy and crime.

It’s great to see that the opportunities are equal for everyone in this country, Santos told the news site, adding: I think it’s a distraction, really on the real issues that are plaguing our country right now. I’d rather talk about this all day than talk about my sexual preferences.

We are less than ONE week away from Election Day. We need the LGBTQ community and our allies to show up at the polls and #VoteWithPride! So much is at stake for our community in this election, and we can make a difference if we use our power together. https://t.co/ftGWlWBAP5

Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) November 2, 2022

Still, the surge in the number of nominees has come amid a rise in recent years of state legislation overwhelmingly backed by Republicans that advocates say restricts LGBTQ rights.

That included 238 bills introduced by state lawmakers in the first three months of 2022, according to an NBC News analysis of data kept by the American Civil Liberties Union and advocacy group Freedom for All Americans. The number represented a massive increase from 2018, when just 41 bills were introduced. At least 191 bills were introduced in the whole of 2021, according to the analysis.

In August, about 180 bills introduced in 2022 targeted the transgender community, according to advocacy group GLAAD. These bills typically seek to restrict gender-affirming health care for young people, which the American Academy of Pediatrics calls medically necessary and appropriate and, in some cases, life-saving. Other laws sought to ban transgender youth from playing on sports teams of the gender with which they identify.

Jay and I got married on this day in 2015 thanks to #SCOTUS #obergefellvhodges. Due to a 1998 amendment to the AK constitution, if Obergefell falls, our marriage will be obliterated. The concern is not academic. Clarence Thomas wants Obergefell reconsidered. Vote. #AKelect #AKleg pic.twitter.com/HSGEcSXI2H

Andrew Timothy Gray (@AndrewGrayAK) November 3, 2022

Other laws include Florida’s so-called “don’t say gay” law, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Four other states have passed similar laws, which the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ suicide prevention organization, wipes out young LGBTQ students and clashes with research showing that open discussions about LGBTQ issues lead to fewer attempts to reported suicides.

The urgency has increased further amid fears that the Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v Wade, which struck down federal abortion protections, could lead to a rollback of federal protections for gay rights. In his opinion in the case, Conservative Judge Clarence Thomas argued that Obergefell v. Hodges, who legalized same-sex marriage federally, was among several cases that should be reconsidered based on the reasoning used to overturn Roe. .

The decisions, he wrote in the non-legally binding opinion, were clearly wrong decisions.

Demonstrators gather at the Florida State Capitol to protest the ‘don’t say gay’ law [File: Wilfredo Lee/The Associated Press]

Meanwhile, voters identifying as LGBTQ are expected to make up an even larger proportion of the electorate in coming years, rising from just over 11.3% nationally in 2022 to 14% in 2030, then to around 18% by 2040, according to a study (PDF) published by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and Bowling Green State University in Ohio in October.

The trend is even more pronounced in several influential states, including Georgia, Texas and Arizona.

In another twist, research has shown that in recent years gay candidates have fared as well as straight candidates in the general election, while lesbian candidates have outperformed straight candidates, according to Magni.

I think it’s a big change, he told Al Jazeera. Because conventional wisdom has long held that LGBTQ candidates would be penalized because maybe moderate voters wouldn’t feel comfortable supporting those candidates.

