ClearPay and Smart Works create new opportunities for women in the UK and Ukraine





Clearpay, a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) payment institution, has partnered with the UK charity Smart Works. Smart Works exists to give women the confidence they need to secure employment and change the trajectory of life. The new partnership will give more women in the UK the tools to succeed and achieve their goals.

The partnership kicks off with a Smart Works center and Clearpay employees volunteering at the charity event The Telegraph x Smart Works Fashion Sale at Somerset House (19-20 November). Go directly to Smartworks.

Clearpay will not only support charities at this and other fashion sales events, but also make financial contributions and organize employee fundraising and ongoing volunteer opportunities.

Rich Bayer, UK Country Manager for Clearpay, said: Smart Works is Clearpays’ first charitable partner in the UK and we are proud to work with an organization that provides important emotional and practical support to women. You can get out of unemployment to be successful. These significant efforts align precisely with Clearpays’ mission to create financial freedom for all.

Smart Works CEO Kate Stephens said: Smart Works is a community dedicated to supporting and empowering unemployed women through coaching and the transformative power of clothing. We have ambitious plans to expand our services and double the number of women we are helping to reach 10,000 per year by 2025.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Clearpay, which will provide generous support to help realize this goal. With a common belief that fashion can be used as a force for good, we welcome Clearpay to join the community and look forward to forging innovative partnerships together.

Through the power of high-quality clothing and one-on-one coaching, Smart Works helps women discover their true potential and be the best at the moment. Many women who come to charities are homeless, domestically abused, out of work caring for loved ones, or long-term unemployed. The charity is also supporting refugees and in recent months Smart Works has helped more and more Ukrainian women.

Like Clearpay, Smart Works has its roots in fashion. The charity uses fashion as a force for good and partners with several UK retailers including Burberry, M&S, Nicholas Kirkwood, Mother of Pearl, Hobbs, ME+EM and Whistles. These are some of the brands that Smart Works offers high-quality clothing that can be recycled for those in need, as well as providing brands with sustainable outlets for excess inventory.

The Smart Works service works in the following way:

Smart Works receives referrals from organizations including job centers, prison services, youth charities, domestic violence charities, refugee charities, and homeless charities. Once a client is referred, they are invited to a one-hour dressing consultation to help them find a high score. -Quality interview attire that will fill you with confidence. Followed by one-on-one coaching sessions that will provide valuable interview preparation and unlock your potential. 72% of customers get a job within a month of Smart Works. promise. Once the client gets a job, she is invited to a second dressing. There she will receive an additional 5 pieces free to build a capsule working wardrobe.

5 facts about Clearpay:

This service is completely free for customers who pay on time. If a customer misses a payment, their account is suspended so they don’t incur more debt or fall into revolving debt. Late payment caps apply to installment payments. Globally, 90% of Clearpay transactions are made with debit cards. For the 12 months ending March 2022, 95% of the installment payments were paid on time and 98% of purchases were incurring no late fees. Francis Bignell

Francis is a journalist with a bachelor’s degree in Classical Civilizations, with a special interest in North and South America.

