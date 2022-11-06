Britain’s Secretary of State Sunak has been charged with sending a bullying text message.





LONDON, November 6 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands next to a government minister accused of bullying a colleague, Interior Minister Oliver Dowden said Sunday. Moment”.

The allegations, reported by the Sunday Times newspaper, surfaced days after criticism of Sunak’s reappointment as Interior Minister after Suella Braverman was fired from her predecessor for violating email security rules.

The Sunday Times ran a text message from Cabinet Secretary Gavin Williamson to Conservative executive Wendy Morton, former chief whip.

The newspaper reported that he was upset that he was not invited to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and that Morton had officially complained to the ruling party.

“This was said while expressing frustration with the heat of the moment,” Dowden told Sky News. “It was a difficult time for the party. Now he seems to admit he shouldn’t have done it and regret it,” Dowden said.

“He shouldn’t have sent that message…but of course the Prime Minister continues to trust Gavin Williamson.”

A government source said Sunak was aware of the disagreement between Williamson and Morton.

Sunak, who was appointed Britain’s third prime minister in two months almost two weeks ago, is under pressure over government appointments, particularly Braverman’s re-election as interior secretary.

She has been criticized by some lawmakers for escalating tensions over immigration by saying the UK faces an “aggression” from people traveling on small boats across the English Channel.

“The promise to restore Rishi Sunak’s integrity, professionalism and accountability is nothing more than empty words,” said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, the leading opposition party.

“Rather than stopping Downing Street’s decay, we let it rot.”

Report by Elizabeth Piper Edited by David Goodman and Catherine Evans

