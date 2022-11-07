Early voting on the rise in the United States





Washington

More than 35 million Americans have already voted in congressional races nationwide ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, as leading Republicans predicted on Sunday they would take control of both houses of Congress. Democrats during the second half of Democratic President Joe Bidens’ four-year tenure in the White House.

The trend of early voting continues, with the United States Elections Project saying this year’s total before voting has already surpassed that of the 2014 and 2018 congressional elections that took place halfway through the presidential terms of Barack Obama and of Donald Trump.

A senior voter uses his own magnifying glass while voting at a Participating Flex Voting Center at the offices of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, CHIRLA, in Los Angeles on November 5, 2022.

Voting rules were changed in many states ahead of the 2020 presidential election when Biden beat Trump to make early voting easier to allay the fears of many voters scared to cast their ballots in person at polling stations at peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

By now, many voters have become accustomed to voting before Election Day, especially Democrats. Meanwhile, Trump, repeatedly signaling that he is about to announce a 2024 presidential campaign, and some other Republicans repeatedly attacking early voting, claim without proof that he is promoting fraud.

Watch the related video by Arash Arabasadi:

The 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are in the running. Democrats have held the thinnest control in either chamber since the start of 2021, allowing Biden to advance some of his legislative priorities, often over virtually consolidated opposition from Republican lawmakers.

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Speaker, said, “I think I’m going to get the House and Senate back.”

The Senate is now split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris giving the Democrats the edge in the tie vote.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, leading the Republican campaign effort to win his party’s majority, predicted on NBC’s Meet the Press program that Republicans would get at least two seats to secure a majority in the Senate. who would take office in January.

I see a big night for Republicans, predicted Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, on CNN.

Democrats are eyeing the outcome of Tuesday’s election with suspicion, with Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen telling CNN, We didn’t listen to voters in this election. She also said the Democratic candidates weren’t focusing enough on the rising cost of living, which a large majority of voters say is their biggest concern, and not on whether the Republican candidates are still rejecting the legitimacy of Bidens’ 2020 victory over Trump, as many Republicans claim.

Still, New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, himself facing a tough re-election race, expressed confidence in the ability of Democrats to retain control of the Bedroom.

“Was going to hold that majority,” he told NBC.

As it stands, CNN predicts Republicans lead in 216 House elections, just short of the 218 needed for a majority in the 435-member chamber, and Democrats retain the edge in 199 races, with 20 seats too close to the project.

CNN said eight competitive Senate races will determine control of the upper house in Congress.

A leading US political polling site, fivethirtyeight.com, now gives Republicans a 55% chance of winning the Senate and an 84% chance of overcoming Democratic control in the House.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/early-voting-on-the-increase-in-us-/6822681.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos