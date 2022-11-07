Egyptian activist imprisoned on water strike as UK prime minister promises aid | Climate Crisis News





Alaa Abd el-Fattah stopped drinking water after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to lobby for his release, his family said.

Imprisoned Egyptian activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah said his family stopped drinking water at the COP27 climate summit on Sunday, saying British Prime Minister Rish Sunak would make his claim to Cairo. said on Sunday.

Abd el Fatah, a key figure in the 2011 uprising that long ousted President Hosni Mubarak, is currently serving a five-year sentence for spreading false news, which he spent in prison for the past 10 years.

After a seven-month hunger strike, consuming only 100 calories a day, he has completely refused food since Tuesday and has launched a water strike on Sunday, his sister Sanaa Seif said in a statement.

On Saturday, Sunak told Seif in a letter that Britain would use the talks to lobby for the release of her brother.

In a letter the family posted on social media, Sunak wrote that the case remains a top priority for the British government and has been raised several times with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

I will continue to emphasize to President Sisi the importance we attach to the speedy resolution of the Alaas case and the end of his unacceptable treatment, Sunak wrote.

The UK’s attendance at COP27 is another opportunity to raise the case of the Egyptian leadership and brotherhood.

The Sunak office confirmed the letter.

keep his story alive

The family, who communicates with Abd el-Fattah through weekly letters and rare visits, says they fear death without water if they are not released from the climate conference.

After visiting the family in October, his sister said. “He looks very weak, slowly disappears and looks like a skeleton.

On Twitter, Seif urged people to continue his story.

My brother had his last glass of water in prison. Please keep his story alive. It’s not over yet. He can be saved. This afternoon I will go to Sharm. I have a civil society pass. The Egyptian regime claims #COP27 has a civic space. I’ll test it. #FreeAlaa pic.twitter.com/e2FsfRGmft

Sana (@sana2) November 6, 2022

I consider turning on the lights around 10 a.m. a sign of a new day, he wrote in a recent letter to his family. When I turn on the lights on Sunday, November 6th, I have to drink anything after my last glass of water.

Egyptian officials said he had previously been receiving meals and had been transferred to a prison with better conditions earlier this year.

Agnes Calamar, Amnesty International’s general secretary, told reporters in Cairo on Sunday that Allah Abdel Fatah must be released. He warned that his death could be imminent in prison.

There is not much time. 72 hours at most. if they don’t [release him]That death will be included in every single discussion of this COP.

Tens of thousands of participants, including around 90 heads of state and government, are expected from the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh for the United Nations Climate Summit, which runs from Sunday, November 18 to November 18.

Also, Sunak, who will be attending the meeting, must understand the urgency of securing Abd el-Fattahs release, Seif told UKs Sky News Sunday.

When the meeting is over, it may be too late.

