Russia claims Ukraine hit checkpoint near Kherson with US missiles





Russian state media claimed on Sunday that Ukraine struck a roadblock near the strategic city of Kherson with US-made missiles, citing officials in the region.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the reports, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously accused Moscow of laying mines on the dam for a potential false flag attack that Moscow blames on Ukraine.

RIA Novosti and other state media said Ukrainian troops in the alleged attack used six high-mobility artillery rocket systems, a key system the US supplied to Kyiv as it battles against the Russian invasion, including a rocket that damaged the sluice of the dam.

“Ukrainian Armed Forces are not giving up on their attempts to destroy the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station dam and create the preconditions for a humanitarian disaster,” regional authorities told RIA Novosti.

Zelensky and Russian officials have previously suggested that an explosion at the dam, located on the Dnieper, could cause flooding downstream, including in Kherson.

The dam of this hydroelectric plant contains about 18 million cubic meters of water, Zelensky said last month. If Russian terrorists blow up this dam, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, will be in the area of ​​rapid flooding. Hundreds, hundreds of thousands of people could be affected.

Early in its invasion, Russia quickly captured Kherson, crucial to Moscow’s aspirations to advance further west to the main port of Odessa. It remains the only regional capital controlled by Russia.

Ukrainian forces made piecemeal gains in the region as part of a broad fall counter-offensive that included major territorial advances in the northeast.

In recent days, Russian forces have moved troops and equipment across the Dnieper River and out of Kherson, but Ukrainian officials suspect Russia is setting a trap, creating the illusion of surrender while increasing simultaneously reinforcements for an upcoming major battle.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry over the weekend accused Russia of mass destruction of private boats located on the banks of the Dnieper in the region.

