Reviews | How the United States can help Haiti emerge from its government crisis

Haiti is in the throes of one of the most serious emergencies in its recent crisis-prone history, a situation increasingly likely to wash up on American shores in the form of desperate migrants. His government, which is integral to the problem, last month called for international military intervention, and United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres agreed that armed action was urgently needed. In response, the United States, Canada and other key powers balked even as the Biden administration reportedly prepared to house waves of Haitian refugees at the U.S. military base at Guantnamo Bay. The situation is untenable.

With no boots on the ground, there are few good ways to stop a humanitarian and security collapse in Haiti that has crippled fuel supplies, endangered fresh water and food supplies, sparked a cholera outbreak and intensified what the United Nations has called an emergency hunger threatens nearly a fifth of the country’s 11.5 million people. Yet even without deploying police or soldiers, the Biden administration and its key allies have options to act more forcefully and should act quickly.

The most immediate priority is to break an internal blockade by armed gangsters who for nearly two months cordoned off the country’s main fuel supply depot in Port-au-Prince, the capital. The cut, allegedly in protest at fuel price increases due to cuts in government subsidies, had dramatic consequences on the closure of petrol stations, schools, hospitals and shops, as well as on severe shortages of food and medicine. The United States and Canada sent armored cars and other supplies to help Haitian police break through the blockade, but these shipments were insufficient.

Washington could also use diplomatic force with Haitian authorities to encourage sustained negotiations between the unelected government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry and a broad opposition association of Haitian civic and nonprofit groups, known as the Montana Agreement. The groups rightly argue that Mr. Henry’s administration is illegitimate and ineffective. (Mr. Henry himself has been implicated in the unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Mose in recent years.)

The Accord, named after a hotel in Port-au-Prince, proposed a transition period leading to elections, now impossible given the nation’s pandemonium. While the groups lack the means to organize elections, let alone confront the gangs, they enjoy at least a modicum of popular support, which the current government lacks. They deserve a role in determining Haiti’s future; Washington could give them that.

At the same time, the United States should extend Temporary Protected Status, which will expire in February, for tens of thousands of Haitians already living and working legally in the United States, thereby protecting them from the prospect of deportation to a country plagued by pandemonium.

Without armed intervention, eventual relief will not be easy to come by in a country that has dissolved into chaotic violence and flowery dysfunction. However, to accept the status quo, as the Biden administration has done since Mose’s assassination, is to be morally complicit in an ongoing humanitarian tragedy. Washington cannot continue to pretend to resolve the crisis in Haiti. It can and should use its considerable influence to alleviate the suffering of millions of people in the poorest countries of the hemisphere.

The Messages view | About the Editorial Board

Editorials represent the opinions of The Washington Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom.

Editorial Board Members and Focus Areas: Karen Tumulty, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Ruth Marcus, Associate Editorial Page Editor; Jo-Ann Armao, Associate Editorial Page Editor (Education, DC Affairs); Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Molly Roberts (technology and society); and Stephen Stromberg (elections, White House, Congress, legal affairs, energy, environment, health).

