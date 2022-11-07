Republicans and Democrats make final arguments as midterm elections loom | 2022 US Midterm Elections





On Sunday, U.S. political leaders on both sides of the aisle made their closing arguments to voters two days before the hotly contested midterm elections, with several prominent Democrats casting the election as a referendum on U.S. democracy.

President Joe Biden has accused Republicans of wallowing in political violence, saying hundreds of party candidates in state, federal and local elections were Holocaust deniers, who say I didn’t win the election, even though Hundreds of challenge attempts have all failed, even in Republican courts.

Biden said for them there are only two outcomes for any election: either they win or they were cheated.

He said Republicans were prepared to tolerate the 2021 uprising in the United States Capitol and that after the recent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some members of that party resented it. shed light or found excuses.

There has never been a time in my career when we have glorified violence based on political preference, Biden said.

The president made the comments as he wrapped up a four-day, five-state campaign tour with a Sunday night rally at a college in Yonkers, New York, where he defended Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. She’s locked in a tight race with Lee Zeldin, who is seeking to become the state’s first GOP governor since 2006.

Republicans, meanwhile, backtracked saying they had better fix Americans’ economic problems and repeatedly insisted their rivals were ill-equipped to help voters despite Democratic rhetoric that the GOP was responsible for the political division of nations.

Trump has been coy about a 2024 presidential race, saying I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned, teasing an event he has with Republican Senate candidate in Ohio, JD Vance, for Monday. We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.

Trump appeared in Miami on Sunday evening to support Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who is seeking re-election on Tuesday. The former president mocked leftist politicians, promoted his Truth Social platform and predicted that a Republican-controlled Congress would target a number of culture war issues dear to Florida, including critical theory of race and LGBTQ rights.

The stakes are about the economy, Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar said on CNN’s State of the Union. All countries in the world have gone through a difficult time coming out of this pandemic.

The question [that] voters need to ask themselves: who do you trust to have staff who see them, who is going to advocate for them, Social Security and Medicare?

Klobuchar also warned that a right turn could spell danger for this country. She noted that many Republican candidates have cast doubt on the 2020 election and said Trump’s shadow hangs over key states.

These candidates are throwing the truth out the window, they are smashing the rule of law and mocking political violence, Klobuchar said. If you’re a Democrat, Independent, or Moderate Republican, democracy is on the ballot and it’s time to vote for democracy.

New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker expressed similar sentiments. There is a lot at stake and we must remember that after what we saw on January 6, Republican or Democrat, we should elect people who believe in our democracy, who believe in our traditions and who ultimately want to unite people and not divide them, Booker said on ABCs This Week.

Referring in part to the attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis, he added: There is a culture of contempt in this country. You see election workers receiving more and more threats. You see judges receiving more and more threats. Heck, you even see members of Congress like we saw with what happened to Paul Pelosi.

Something has gone wrong in our country where rising political violence, rising threats really threaten who we are as a people.

South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn on Fox News Sunday defended earlier comments that the climate in the United States had similarities to Germany in the early 1930s. the House highlighted denying election results and establishing means for state executives to nullify election results, as well as calling the press the enemy of the people.

Clyburn insisted he didn’t think people were wrong if they didn’t vote Democrat. Rather, the error involved voting for people trying to sow skepticism about the validity of the elections.

If they don’t vote against the Holocaust deniers. If they don’t vote against liars, people who lie know damn well they’re lying, we all know they’re lying, Clyburn said. So if they lie, they deny, they try to suppress, they try to nullify the votes, vote against this madness.

During a pre-recorded interview aired on ABC, Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told voters his party better represented their economic interests. Youngkin also touched on cultural talking points, citing the bogeyman of rising crime.

Americans are hurting right now, and Republican gubernatorial candidates, because that’s who I’ve spent a lot of time with, are offering common sense solutions to these most critical issues, Youngkin said. Americans sit around their tables at night and they worry about inflation and they worry about crime and they worry about their schools and they worry about the border.

Republicans have clear common-sense solutions to all of these problems, Youngkin also said, without detailing any of these purported solutions.

The two intensely ideologically political parties ahead of Tuesday are talking about a potentially decisive outcome for the future of nations. The party that controls Congress often loses its majority in midterm elections. So a Republican majority at this point in Joe Bidens’ presidency wouldn’t be shocking historically.

However, any dramatic political change in the current climate could fan the flames of unrest and pessimism in a country increasingly divided over issues such as voting, gun control, race, reproductive freedom. and LGBTQ+ rights.

And, as political violence and conspiracy theories abound, Trump’s divisive politics may once again reign supreme, especially as he may soon declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Regardless of the outcome of the midterm elections, it remains unclear whether politicians will be able to guide meaningful legislative solutions to these issues. Major legislation will likely require bipartisan cooperation, which seems unlikely in a bitterly partisan political climate.

On NBC Meet The Press, host Chuck Todd asked Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott: What is the first bill a Republican Congress sends to the president’s office that you actually think he would sign?

Scott did little more than toe the party line when he said: I think the problem we have to deal with is inflation. We have to figure out how to spend our money wisely, so that this inflation does not continue. I think we have to do everything we can to bring that crime rate down, so I think we have to look at that. We have to secure the border.

