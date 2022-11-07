UK Bank Santander Blocks Payments on Crypto Exchanges





UK bank Santander will block real-time payments to cryptocurrency exchanges next year.

According to an email Reuters first reported to customers, these measures are intended to protect consumers from fraud.

Santander has not stated that the changes will take effect in 2023. In the short term, banks will impose more restrictive restrictions.

As of November 15th, payments to cryptocurrency exchanges using mobile and online banking will be limited to 1,000 per transaction, with a total limit of 3,000 for a rolling 30-day period.

The new rules will not affect customers’ ability to withdraw money.

A spokesperson for Santander said that in recent months we have seen a significant increase in the number of UK customers who are victims of cryptocurrency scams. We want to do everything we can to protect our customers and we believe that limiting payments on cryptocurrency exchanges is the best way to keep your money safe.

Santander will continue to block payments sent to Binance in 2021 following the UK Financial Supervisory Service’s (FCA’s) harsh stance on exchanges banned from operating in the UK by the Watchdog Group. The FCA argued that the company could not be effectively supervised and that complex, high-risk financial products could pose significant risks to consumers.

Santanders policy appears to be consistent with the FCA’s recent cautious approach to cryptocurrencies.

In August 2022, the FCA announced plans to significantly tighten its rules for crypto advertising to match those applicable to traditional securities such as stocks and bonds.

Santander is not exactly unique among UK high street banks taking a banned approach to cryptocurrency transfers.

According to data from price comparison site Finder, almost half of the UK’s major banks, 47%, do not support cryptocurrencies.

The group mainly consists of traditional high street banks such as Lloyds, Nationwide, HSBC and TSB Bank, but also includes new contender banks such as Starling Bank.

However, not all UK banks are withdrawing from cryptocurrencies. Neobank Revolut, which has been operating in the UK since 2015, recently launched a card that allows users to pay with cryptocurrency for goods and services.

Revoluts’ cryptocurrency spending feature allows users to choose crypto from over 1,000 tokens and users can earn cashback on their purchases.

