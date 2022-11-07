Extremely worrying warning about China from the head of the US strategic command





A major conflict with China is approaching, warns the head of the American Strategic Command bluntly.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is a prelude to a protracted conflict with China for the United States, the strategic forces commander suggests.

Navy Admiral Charles A. Richard warned that the United States should anticipate and prepare for a protracted conflict with China in the near future, which could be triggered by further hostile actions toward Taiwan by Chinese forces. US Strategic Command – one of 11 Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Combatant Commands within the US Department of Defense – is responsible for the US nuclear triad.

The remarks were made publicly by Richard at the 2022 Naval League Submarines Annual Symposium and Industry Updates Awards Luncheon on Nov. 3 and were subsequently released by the DoD.

The current war in Ukraine, Richard pointed out, is the prelude to a very long conflict between China and the United States, with the American level of conventional and nuclear deterrence against the country slowly eroding.

Gen. Timothy M. Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, presents a B-52H Stratofortress to Adm. Charles A. Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, during Richard’s visit to Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Sept. 21, 2020 (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob B. Wrightsman )

This Ukrainian crisis that is going on right now is just the warm-up, Richard said. The big one (i.e. a conflict with China) is coming. And it won’t be long before we’re tested in ways we haven’t been tested in a long time.

There is an urgent need to rethink current US defense strategies and deterrence capabilities in order to prepare for the threat of conflict with China, Richard explained, because it would be a conflict of a different caliber than Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

We need to make quick and fundamental changes in how we approach the defense of this nation (the United States), he said.

Overall, Richard offered a grim assessment of America’s ability to militarily deter China in the short term:

As I assess our level of deterrence against China, the ship is slowly sinking. It’s flowing slowly, but it’s flowing, because basically they (China) are getting their capabilities on the ground faster than we are. As these curves continue, no matter how good our (operational plan) is, or how good our commanders are, or how good our horses are, we won’t have enough. And that’s a very short-term problem.

China’s third aircraft carrier, Type 003 Fujian, was recently launched. It marks a huge improvement in capability, with catapults instead of a ski jump for launching, and is much larger than its predecessors which are based on a Soviet-era design.

Richard, as head of US Strategic Command, is particularly concerned about the ability of the United States to deploy an effective nuclear deterrent against China, which could play a role in preventing the country from engaging in an all-out invasion of China. Taiwan. New nuclear threats from Russia and North Korea shine a bright light on what nuclear coercion looks like and how you, or how you don’t, resist it, he claimed.

A road-mobile ICBM DF-41 seen on a parade through Beijing. PA

Concerns have also been raised about the possibility of China and Russia developing new strategic weapons that could alter traditional deterrence thinking, which includes fractional orbital hypersonic capabilities and nuclear-powered long-range torpedoes.

Beyond nuclear deterrence, and in order to modernize at the pace of its competitors, the US military must be able to rapidly develop and deploy new technologies and capabilities, Richard said.

Before, we knew how to go fast, and we lost the art. 21, and LRSO, and return it to the way we used to ask questions in this nation, what’s it going to take? Is this silver ? Is it people? Do you need authorities? What risk? This is how we got to the moon in 1969. We have to bring some of it back. Otherwise, China will simply overtake us, and Russia won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

The successful procurement of the Columbia-class SSBNs is a top priority for the U.S. nuclear deterrent as the Ohio-class SSBNs near the end of their service life. (U.S. Navy Illustration/Released)

Learning from the past to speed up purchases could be part of the solution, he noted. An example cited by Richard concerns the introduction of the AGM-28 Hound Dog cruise missile, which entered service in 1960.

The Air Force started with a request, almost written on a napkin… when they realized in the late 1950s that Soviet integrated air defense systems were getting to the point that the B-52 wouldn’t just wasn’t going to make it, and we needed something called a cruise missile. And so, they imagined what a ranged weapon looks like.

In some areas, the United States still holds key advantages over China militarily, such as its submarine capabilities. But even then, supply delays and maintenance issues could pose longer-term issues that could narrow the gap between the two countries.

US Navy Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, walks away from a B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber after a familiarization flight at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, March 5, 2020. (US Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Jean )

While U.S. submarine capabilities might still be the only real asymmetric advantage we still have against our adversaries, Richard acknowledged, unless we pick up the pace, in terms of resolving our maintenance issues , launching new construction … if we can’t understand that … we are not going to put ourselves in a good position to maintain strategic deterrence and national defense.

Altogether, Admiral Richard’s remarks are among the most dire we’ve heard from a senior US official regarding the threat posed by China’s growing military power. We have heard some aspects of this from his predecessor, but the extent to which he proclaims that the United States is losing its competitive advantage vis-à-vis China and that a war is coming is truly staggering. And yes, there could always be investment/budget motivations behind comments like these, but there’s no clear indication that that’s the primary driver here. His comments seemed surprisingly candid, at least from his perspective, but everyone can judge them by their own standards.

If anything else, the admiral’s words are another indicator that the strategic momentum continues to shift in China’s favor and that it is happening at an accelerating pace.

Contact the author: [email protected]

