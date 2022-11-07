Pakistani folk singer Zeeshan Khan Rokhri performs in Bradford.





The popular Pakistani folk singer made Bradford one of his first stops on his UK tour.

Zeeshan Khan Rokhri will start her debut tour later this month with local businessman and philanthropist Shakeel Faraz.

As one of the founders of Magic Wishing Well and Heckmondwikes’ first food bank, Mr Faraz also runs the Liversedge business, Fastrack Solutions.

He has been bringing music and cultural events from the UK over the past few years.

Having already organized successful shows with some of Pakistan’s biggest musicians and artists, he is now bringing Zeehsan Khan Rokhri to the UK for the first time to increase cultural and artistic participation in the South Asian community.

Faraz, winner of the British Citizens Award earlier this year, said: “I was born and raised in this country, but I have a South Asian heritage, and growing up I am my heritage.

Whenever there was a cultural event, I realized that the atmosphere was not suitable for women or families. So now I have made it my mission to celebrate my legacy by bringing world-renowned artists to the UK so that their families can come and enjoy in a safe and welcoming atmosphere.

Shakeel Faraz (center) received the British Citizen Award for service to the community.

Zeeshan Khan Rokhri is a profound artist who touches my soul and has millions of fans around the world, so I am excited to work with Zeeshan Khan Rokhri for my next show. The folk music community and enthusiasts will really appreciate his performances and of course we will make history as this will be his first UK tour.

I am really looking forward to this performance, and I will work hard to showcase the best culture and art in South Asia in the future.

Faraz added that more expression of South Asian art and folklore through concerts and exhibitions will allow second and third-generation British South Asians to discover their roots.

Zeeshan Khan Rokhri is a popular Pakistani Saraiki folk singer with millions of followers on Tik Tok and other social media sites, producing music for his label Rokhri Productions.

His late father, Shafaullah Rokhri, was also a huge Pakistani folk singer.

Zeeshan Khan Rokhris’s 5-day UK tour begins on 12 November, and he will be appearing at Life Center Events in Bradford on 14 November.

For more information about the concert, visit eventbrite.co.uk.

