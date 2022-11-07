Electoral officials confronted with the presence of armed militias in some polling stations





A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside the Maricopa County Department of Elections on August 02, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

A pair of armed, masked men in tactical gear stood guard at the polls in Mesa, Arizona on October 21 as people began early voting for the 2022 midterm elections.

They belonged to an election monitoring group called Clean Elections USA, which echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. The group says it is monitoring early voting in some counties for signs of fraud. But his presence caused unease among voters in Maricopa County, who saw these “mailbox watchers” as a blatant attempt to intimidate voters.

“Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County drop boxes do not increase election integrity. Instead, they lead to complaints of voter intimidation,” election officials said. Maricopa County, Bill Gates and Stephen Richer, in a joint statement the next day.

Two armed individuals dressed in tactical gear were on hand in Mesa’s ballot box.

Source: Maricopa County Registrar’s Office and Maricopa County

A Trump-appointed U.S. District Court judge, Michael Liburdi, ordered members of Clean Elections USA to stay at least 75 feet from drop boxes and not follow or talk to voters. They were also told that they could not carry weapons openly. The decision was in response to a temporary restraining order filed by two voter advocacy groups, alleging that poll watchers were trying to “bully and intimidate legitimate voters in Arizona.”

“We are deeply concerned about the safety of individuals exercising their constitutional right to vote and legally bringing their early ballot to a drop box,” Gates and Richer said.

While Arizona has seen a host of reports of voter intimidation, the state is certainly not alone. Fears about voter intimidation and repression have been rife across the country since the 2020 presidential election, when Trump refused to come to terms with his loss and accused several states of voter fraud.

The growing rhetoric has tensions running high as Tuesday’s midterms approach. Two in five U.S. voters said they were worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at the polls, according to a new Reuters/Ipso poll.

The same misinformation about voter fraud that fueled the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021 is the same misinformation that “threatens political violence related to our elections,” Mary McCord, executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and former federal prosecutor, said in an interview on PBS Newshour:

“And by political violence, I don’t just mean physical violence. I mean intimidation, voter intimidation, intimidation and threats and harassment against our election workers, aggressive recruitment of poll watchers from groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to really be an intimidation force at the ballot box and other kinds of really undemocratic processes that are driven, again, by the same misinformation and the same lies about the 2020 election,” McCord said.

President Joe Biden noted the rise in political violence in a speech Wednesday night, calling on voters to go to the polls next week to help preserve democracy.

“There is an alarming increase in the number of people in this country who are tolerating political violence or simply remaining silent,” Biden said. “In our bones we know democracy is in danger, but we also know this: it is in our power to preserve our democracy.”

His remarks also came on the heels of the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, at their San Francisco home.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, said the country faces an “environment of fascism.”

“This kind of ballot box intimidation brings us to Jim Crow,” Ocasio-Cortez said in an Oct. 28 interview on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes.” “It takes us back and reminds us of a very unique form of American apartheid that’s not that far away.”

Two armed individuals dressed in tactical gear were on hand in Mesa’s ballot box.

Source: Maricopa County Registrar’s Office and Maricopa County

As concerns about political violence and voter suppression reach an all-time high, federal agencies and nonprofits are taking the threat to election integrity with heightened seriousness.

The Justice Department has stepped up its efforts in recent weeks to protect voters and election workers. The agency launched an Election Threats Task Force in July 2021 to ensure voter safety at the polls and to investigate intimidation of election workers.

In early October, the FBI warned voters of possible election crimes ahead of the midterm elections, highlighting its efforts to educate voters about their rights and encouraging them to report violations. According to the FBI, election crimes fall into three broad categories: voter or voter fraud, campaign finance violations, and civil rights violations, including voter suppression or intimidation.

The DOJ was keen to emphasize its hardline stance against voter intimidation.

“The Department of Justice has an obligation to ensure a free and fair vote for all who are qualified to vote and will not allow voters to be intimidated,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said during a briefing. press on October 24.

The Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and public policy institute, has identified 10 states at high risk of disruption due to the volume of false allegations and anti-election activity. These are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Many states have additional safeguards in place to help ease concerns before and during Election Day.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James issued voter protection guidelines to local election commissions and law enforcement. The 15-page guide outlines the constitutional and legal protections afforded to voters, as well as what is allowed at polling stations and what is not. James also set up a statewide voter protection hotline for voters.

“Voting is a fundamental right and part of the sanctity of our democracy, and I urge anyone who encounters obstacles to contact my office. I will not allow anyone to threaten the right to vote in New York State,” James said in a statement.

Similarly, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin has established a Voter Protection Initiative to identify and address any violations of voting or civil rights at early voting and the ballot box “to ensure that every eligible voter will be able to vote and that anyone who attempts to interfere in the voting process will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Nonpartisan voter protection hotlines are also available in Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, and Montana, in addition to hotlines operated by the American Civil Liberties Union at the state and national levels. . Voters on Election Day can call local election offices to report any complaints.

“We always hope and expect that the election will go smoothly and that voters will have no problems. However, we know that problems arise and we are ready to help voters resolve these problems and ensure that their voices are heard,” ACLU West Virginia Director of Advocacy Eli Baumwell said in a statement.

