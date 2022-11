Jimmy White continues his hot streak with his two consecutive whitewash wins at the UK Championship, while Marco Fu finds the magic of the century.

Jimmy White defeated Mitchell Mann 6-0 in Sheffield on Sunday and arranged a meeting with fellow ex-British champion Stephen Maguire in the third round of qualifying.

Whirlwind enjoyed a 70-69 break with a 2-1 record in one spot in their last 32 games at York Barbican after a 6-0 win over Brazilian Pan-American champion Victor Sarkis on Saturday.

Hong Kong Masters finalist Marco Fu continued his impressive performance with a 6-2 victory over Bai Langning 2-0.

British Championship

White turns the clock back with a whitewash win at the UK Championship.

After beating John Higgins 6-5 in the home tournament semifinals last month and hitting 147 in the last frame, Fu put out a convincing victory over Bai with shots of 57, 108, 124, 106 and 60.

He will face Oliver Reins in the second qualifying round on Monday afternoon.

2003 British champion Matthew Stevens ended the hopes of Fu compatriot and three-time women’s world champion Ng On Yee with a 6-0 victory.

Welshman weighed in with breaks of 82, 86, 71 and 51 to secure a meeting with Champion of Champions semi-finalist Fan Zhengyi in the third qualifying round on Tuesday evening.

The qualifiers will run through Thursday at Ponds Forge, with 16 players finishing in the top 16 in the world with the last top 32 at Barbican in York (live on Eurosport 12-20 November).

Fu takes up to 147 breaks, triggering a ‘deaf’ celebration at the Hong Kong Masters.

Sunday’s latest UK qualifying results Ashley Hugill 6-1 Ryan DaviesAaron Hill 2-6 Muhammad AsifMarco Fu 6-2 Bai LangningSean O’Sullivan 1-6 Callum BeresfordJamie O’Neill 5-6 Andres PetrovRod Lawler 6-1 Ryan Thomerson3 Anton Burns 6 – KazakovLouis Heathcote 2-6 Duane JonesJamie Clarke 6-0 Peng YisongAlexander Ursenbacher 4-6 Alfie BurdenMark Davis 4-6 Andy LeeDominic Dale 6-4 James CahillMitchell Mann 0-6 Jimmy WhiteTian Pengfei 6-1 Sanderson LamXu 6-0 Ng On YeeStuart Carrington 6-3 Lukas KleckersAndy Hicks 6-1 Dean YoungRobbie Williams 6-2 Fergal O’BrienGerard Greene 4-6 Asjad IqbalMichael White 6-1 Zhang Jiankang Michael Judge 6-4 Dechawat Yize PoomjaengW AjaibMark Joyce 6-0 Mohamed Ibrahim

British Championship

British Championship

