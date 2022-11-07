What election? EU sleepwalks into US midterm elections – POLITICO





Americans are heading to the polls this week for an election that could strain the country’s carefully mended relationship with Europe, even if you don’t realize it in Brussels.

Around the Belgian capital’s EU quarter, officials are more likely to shrug than worry about the possibility of Republicans regaining control in Congress. This is despite the fact that such a shift would likely mean more constraints on US aid to Ukraine, more US trade tensions first and more curbing of Americas climate ambitions, to name a few. some.

The jaded attitude could prove dangerous if history is any guide. The Europeans, no thanks to their network of ambassadors in Washington, failed to prepare for a Donald Trump victory in 2016 and spent the next four years in shock. National capitals subsequently ignored repeated warnings from the United States that Russia was about to invade Ukraine, leaving many with flat feet once the missiles started flying.

For now, most officials are predicting the same after Tuesday’s US election. Democrat Joe Biden, after all, will still be president at least until early 2025. And on the most pressing issue, support for Ukraine, European officials point out that Republicans and Democrats largely agree .

I am convinced that the American parliamentarians will not only not reduce, but will increase and make support for Ukraine more effective, said Rasa Jukneviien, deputy chair of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on security and Defense and former Lithuanian Defense Minister.

That said, Trump’s imminent return to the 2024 campaign trail could soon leave Biden under increased political pressure to focus on domestic issues. And a cohort of pro-Trump Republicans are mobilizing to cut aid from kyiv.

There are concerns, said Ian Lesser, vice president and executive director of the German Marshall Fund. There’s a very strong appreciation for what the Trump years were like, and some concern that we might go back to something like that.

How Ukraine fits into the race

With Election Day just days away, polls show Republicans in pole position to take control of the 435-member House of Representatives, while control of the 100-member Senate remains a draw.

The implications of a Republican-controlled Congress would be profound, giving them more ability to block Bidens’ legislative agenda, limit his spending, and launch hearings and investigations into his administration’s actions and regulations.

The Republicans have sent signals about their plans.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican House leader set to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as House speaker, warned in an interview last month that Republicans would not write Ukraine a blank check.

The comments initially angered Ukrainian officials and NATO allies. But since then, the shock has given way to complacency. Several officials POLITICO contacted ahead of Tuesday’s election played down the impact of a Republican victory.

Helping Ukraine win against the terrorist state of Russia is a fundamental interest and duty of the entire United States and the entire democratic world, Jukneviien said. It’s not a partisan interest, and I think Democrats and Republicans are well aware of that.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a similar note in a recent interview with POLITICO.

Part of the confidence is based on comments from members of McCarthy’s own party, who tried to temper the message from their leaders.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, an influential voice in Republican foreign policy circles, said last week he expects a strong military and economic package under a late government funding bill. ‘year.

To my fellow Republicans who don’t want a blank check: that’s fine, I’d be happy to sit down with you to make sure the money goes where it should go. But I promise you a majority of Republican senators [is] fully committed to seeing this through, he said at a Yale University event attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually.

Graham’s comments hinted at a possible path for Ukrainian politics if the Republicans took control, with the United States continuing to donate military equipment to Ukraine, but with more strings attached.

Since the beginning of the war, the United States has assumed the financial burden of the allies in Ukraine. According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the United States provided nearly $25 billion in financial and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, as well as $27.5 billion in military supplies far exceeding the expenditures of the EU.

Several officials familiar with the US talks told POLITICO that reassessing that support, even if it involves greater scrutiny, is likely to become a new reality in Washington. Polls show more Republicans than Democrats favor cutting aid to Ukraine, even though the vast majority of Americans still back support for Kyiv.

I sincerely hope they don’t, but this is a wake-up call, said Riho Terras, Estonia’s former defense chief and now a member of the European Parliament. I am absolutely convinced that Europe is not doing enough.

The United States and the Zelensky government have already expressed their frustration in Brussels at its slowness in distributing the 9 billion promised to Ukraine (3 billion has not yet been paid).

And how Europe would fill a US-shaped hole in Ukraine’s financing needs. Estimates of the country’s reconstruction needs start at $350 billion is a big unknown.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would give Ukraine 18 billion in 2023 to help cover expected budget shortfalls. But the delicate discussions about how this will be funded are just beginning. And with EU countries pouring money into energy offsets, higher defense spending and programs to fight inflation, finding 1.5 billion a month could be difficult.

Trade and China loom

A strongly Republican Congress could also hurt the transatlantic trade relationship.

European politicians are furious with recent US legislation that gives generous tax breaks to Americans who buy electric vehicles assembled in North America. In European eyes, the clause is just protectionism, a reminder of Trumps America First trade policies.

European officials are now leaning on Washington to find a compromise on the issue, and there are fears that those discussions will become more difficult with the rise of Republicans and as Biden nears re-election time.

Another overlapping factor: Republicans supporting key congressional committees, such as the House Ways and Means Committee. Jason Smith, a Trump ally and self-proclaimed working-class hillbilly from Missouri, is in the running to replace Democrat Richard Neal as committee chair and has unabashedly taken a more protectionist stance than others in his own party.

Several officials also confessed to POLITICO a concern that the Americas’ anti-China bias could intensify with a Republican-controlled Congress.

The issue has already been divisive in a Biden-era US-EU task force, the Trade and Technology Council, which was supposed to help the two sides untangle knotty political disputes. While Washington sees the format as a prime opportunity to gang up on China, Brussels insisted the group was not intended to denigrate China.

A Republican election victory could mean additional political pressure on the Biden team to rely more on the EU at the expense of China, just as many EU countries want to preserve the right to formulate their own approach to Beijing.

Elsewhere, Europeans on the pro-climate side brace for impact.

The optimistic view is that Republicans will be unwilling to unravel the thicket of tax credits and clean energy incentives that Biden recently pushed through Congress with the Cut Inflation Act.

Of course, a Republican House would put some of the IRA’s provisions under scrutiny for political gain, but the economic case for the IRA is too compelling for Congress to back down, said the former French diplomat of the Climate and Director of the European Climate Foundation Laurence Tubiana.

This sense of resilience in the face of periodic climate revenge from Republican parties is reinforced by the idea that even Trump’s first term did not derail global efforts.

But a victory for Republicans would also fuel those in Europe who are advocating for the EU to slow down its Green Deal project and adopt an energy security plan that embraces fossil fuels alongside clean energy.

A group of Republicans will take part in the COP27 climate talks in Egypt. Among them: Maryland Congressman Greg Murphy, who said he looks forward to speaking to global partners about Republican common sense, the comprehensive energy plan to cut emissions and keep our economy strong.

Europe may hear more of this rhetoric very soon.

Karl Mathiesen and Barbara Moens contributed reporting.

