Biden and Obama make last-ditch push as Democrats’ mood darkens | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Lights went out, music blared, and cellphone lights danced around the arena. Then a DJ welcomed United States President Joe Biden to the stage, flanked by former President Barack Obama and Pennsylvania’s candidates for Senate and Governor. An ecstatic crowd of thousands rose up roaring.

With the midterm elections just days away, the presidents were in Philadelphia to mobilize Democrats in a pivotal pivotal state that could determine the balance of power in Congress. But the event also felt like a political homecoming for Biden, joined by his former running mate in the state where he was born at the end of a volatile campaign season.

It’s good to be home, Biden thundered above the cheers. It’s good to be with family.

The president remained outwardly optimistic about his party’s prospects in Tuesday’s election, and the Democrats’ electrifying reception at Temple Universitys Liacouras Center on Saturday no doubt gave him even more cause for hope. But nationally, the mood among Democrats had darkened.

After a summer peak, the ruling party is now struggling to overcome historic headwinds and widespread economic discontent. Public polls have tightened in recent weeks. Democrats are now on the defensive in places they thought were safe, like New York and Washington. And Bidens’ low approval ratings continue to weigh on his parties’ most vulnerable candidates, many of whom have sought to avoid the president.

Not in Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, Biden shook hands with John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee locked in a narrow race that could decide control of the chamber and Josh Shapiro, the party’s gubernatorial nominee.

Biden and Obama at the rally in Philadelphia. Photography: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Pennsylvania is at the heart of Democrats’ efforts to avoid major losses in the House, as the presidents’ party traditionally does in midterm elections, and to retain their narrowest majority in the Senate.

Biden has called the midterm elections one of the most important elections of our lifetime.

The very American experiment that began in Philadelphia nearly two and a half centuries ago is at stake, Biden charged, and now risks falling victim to cynical forces seeking to undermine the system of governing nations with lies and conspiracies. In impassioned outbursts, he warned of the dangers of electing candidates who have denied the 2020 election results and who he says threaten the safety of futures.

It’s not a referendum this year, he said. It’s a choice a choice between two very different visions of America.

Bidens’ predecessor and political rival Donald Trump, who addressed a crowd of thousands at an event in the Pittsburgh suburb of Latrobe, presented an equally dire case for the Republican Party.

There, he echoed the familiar warnings of increased crime, open borders and a war on your coal, a jab at Bidens’ comments from a day earlier pledging to close power plants in the coal across America that sparked an unwanted political storm within his own party. He also teased a long-awaited third presidential election: I promise you that in the very, very, very short period of time, you are going to be so happy.

Donald Trump and Mehmet Oz at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on November 5. Photography: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA

Biden has publicly stated he intends to run again in 2024 but has not made an official announcement. His team has begun preparations for a potential re-election bid, though his age and low approval rating remain a concern for many Democrats.

The convergence of three presidents in Pennsylvania on Saturday underscored the state’s importance as a battleground. In a potential rematch between Trump and Biden in 2024, Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes are once again likely to play a decisive role in determining the winner.

Biden reminded Pennsylvanians of that power on Saturday. In 2008, the state helped elect the nation’s first black president in 2008. In 2020, he said, Pennsylvania elected a son of the president from Scranton and helped make Trump not just a former president but a defeated president.

Despite some concerns that Bidens’ appearance in Philadelphia could do Democrats more harm than good in tight races, Biden arrived as the son of the country.

Although he built his political career in Delaware, Bidens’ political identity is rooted in Pennsylvania. And on Saturday, he proudly recalled that as a senator from Delaware, he was often referred to as the third senator from Pennsylvania.

He anchored his 2020 campaign in Philadelphia. As president, he’s returned to Pennsylvania no less than 20 times, including a trip to Scranton to tout his infrastructure plan at an electric cart museum and, most recently, to deliver a prime-time speech. in Philadelphia warning that Trump and his Republican supporters represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.

Biden touted his ties to his home state to make the case for Fetterman’s election to the Senate, saying, I know Pennsylvania well, and John Fetterman is Pennsylvania.

Then he turned on Fettermans’ Republican opponent, famed Trump-backed doctor Mehmet Oz, portraying him as a baggage handler from neighboring New Jersey. Look, he said, I lived in Pennsylvania longer than Oz lived in Pennsylvania and I moved out when I was 10.

John Fetterman; Barack Obama; Democratic candidate for governor of Philadelphia, Josh Shapiro; and Biden raise their arms during the rally in Philadelphia. Photography: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Tens of millions of Americans have already voted, although polls officially end Tuesday and it could take days or weeks in some cases to know the final outcome of an election, according to Biden, who will shape our country for the decades to come.

In the final months of the midterm cycle, Biden largely avoided states with the most competitive competition, such as Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, although all contributed to the raise in the White House. Instead, it was Obama who rallied Democrats on those battlegrounds, a role reversal from 2010, when Obama was the unpopular president and Biden, then his vice president, was the surrogate sought by parties.

Still, Biden has kept a blistering pace on the campaign trail in recent days. On Tuesday, he traveled to Florida, a battleground where Democrats saw their hopes dim in the recent election cycle, before heading to New Mexico, California and Illinois, Democratic strongholds with contests competitive midterms.

On Sunday, Biden returned to New York, where the gubernatorial race has narrowed in an ominous sign for the fortunes of Democrats elsewhere, and he will headline a rally the day before the election in Maryland.

During his appearances, Biden tried to rally supporters around his administration’s political achievements, highlighting initiatives to lower the cost of prescription drugs, boost domestic manufacturing, tackle climate change and cancel debt. student loans while warning that Republican control of Congress would threaten Social Security and Medicare.

People hold signs at the rally in Philadelphia as Biden speaks. Photograph: Hannah Beier/Reuters

The economy and inflation consistently rank among voters’ top concerns in this election, along with crime, abortion and threats to democracy. Democrats have sought to dampen Republicans’ advantage on the economy and crime by arguing that their opponents will pursue an extreme agenda on issues such as abortion, guns and voting rights. They highlighted the threats posed by Holocaust deniers loyal to Trump.

Do you see these guys standing there with guns, in front of the polling stations? Biden said Saturday. Go on. Where the hell do you think you are?

For Democrats to remain competitive on Tuesday, their task will be to rebuild the coalition responsible for Democratic victories under the Trump era. They must claw back support from a mix of college-educated suburban voters and Republican-leaning moderates while motivating black and young voters to turn out in large numbers.

If unsuccessful, Biden has been candid about the challenges of governing with Republican majorities. If we lose the House and the Senate, he said in Chicago, it will be two horrible years.

Speaking last Saturday, in a slot usually reserved for the current president, Obama said he knew full well what Democrats stood to lose if Biden no longer had a majority in Congress.

When I was president, I got my ass kicked in the midterm elections, Obama recalled of the 2010 election. Midterms are no joke.

He asked the audience to imagine what it might have been like if Democrats had kept control of Congress. They could have acted on immigration reform, gun safety and the climate crisis. If they had kept the Senate in 2014, he continued, the composition of the Supreme Court could have been very different. The audience groaned at the thought.

History doesn’t have to repeat itself, Obama said. Democrats didn’t have to imagine what Biden could accomplish with another majority in Congress.

The good news is you have an exceptional president right now in the White House, Obama said, reviewing Bidens’ legislative accomplishments.

You saw what he accomplished with the minimum margins, he said. If you vote, he can do even more. But it depends on you.

