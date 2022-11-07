Teenager killed by firecrackers ‘thrown’ into street – bonfire night in parts of England | UK News





A teenage boy has died after being found injured near a place where fireworks have been “thrown”, as bonfire nights have been marred by violence and antisocial behavior in parts of the UK.

A 17-year-old boy was found injured in a property garden in Halifax, West Yorkshire shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died, police said.

Yorkshire Live reports that a teenager jumped over a fence and crashed into a greenhouse after a “scene of chaos” on Vickerman Street as a large group threw firecrackers at police.

A witness told news outlets that fireworks were “throwing” into the street when the teenager was found injured and the scene was “terrifying”.

West Yorkshire Police have referred the incident to a watchdog, the Independent Police Action Office, after officers rushed to the streets “because of the exploding firecrackers”.

“Police were contacted by an ambulance on Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a man injured in a property garden.

“A 17-year-old man was taken to the hospital, but unfortunately died of injuries. A scene is currently underway where officers at the scene are checking the full facts of the incident.”

Disorder in Edinburgh has been branded “ugly” as police across the UK report violence and antisocial behavior related to Bonfire Night.

In West Yorkshire, riot police were dispatched to deal with Leeds’ disorder when fireworks were thrown at police in the city’s Hyde Park area.

Elsewhere, four youths were arrested after police and fire engines were attacked in the Bradford Moor area ahead of a night of bonfires.

In Liverpool, two men were shot in a “horrible incident” close to a campfire night party.

Image: Edinburgh city council leader says city has ‘shameful’ scenes

Merseyside police said the victims suffered serious leg injuries and a black-clad suspect fled the scene in Netherton around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.

In Greater Manchester, firefighters said they attended “another busy bonfire night” in more than 200 incidents.

Eccles threw firecrackers at firefighters trying to put out an unsupervised bonfire.

The fireworks were also aimed at crews responding to the incident at Manchester’s Crumpsal Park, and the fireworks were reportedly delivered through the mailbox of their home in Salford.

In Edinburgh, roads were blocked by fires in the chaos of bonfire night on Saturday and motorcycles drove through parts of the city.

A video shared online showed a motorcycle gang racing through the streets as firecrackers that appeared to be aimed at people and vehicles were shot down the ground.

Edinburgh City Council Chairman Cammy Day criticized the scene, calling it “shameful and disgusting”.

