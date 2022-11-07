The SBF was a major donor in the U.S. midterm elections





Crypto billionaire and FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has admitted to being a major donor on both sides of the political spectrum ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

A few days before the midterm elections in the United States on November 8, SBF told his Twitter followers that he had contributed to election campaigns on both sides of the fence.

The crypto billionaire said he supports constructive candidates across the aisle to prevent pandemics and bring a bipartisan climate to DC, as well as working with them to support permissionless finance.

SBF added that together with FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, he signed campaigns to accept crypto and donated, including millions, to Senate and House Republicans.

1) I was a major donor in the D and R primaries.

Support constructive candidates across the aisle to prevent pandemics and bring a bipartisan climate to DC.

And work with them to support finance without permission.

SBF (@SBF_FTX) November 5, 2022

Earlier this year, Cointelegraph reported that SBF planned to spend up to $1 billion to help influence the 2024 presidential election campaigns. Its real plan is to fund the candidate running against former President Donald Trump. In 2020, SBF donated $5.2 million to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

According to Open Secrets, a money-in-politics tracking platform, SBF is the sixth-largest political contributor. The platform reports that it has made a total contribution of $39.8 million for the 2021-2022 cycle.

Of that total, 92% went to Democrats, with the rest going to Republican candidates and campaigns. FTX co-CEO Salame favors the red side of the political divide, donating $23.6 million to Republican campaigns for the current cycle.

The top political contributor was billionaire investor George Soros, who pledged $128.5 million to Democrats. Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel, who has backed several crypto startups, was ninth on the list with $32.6 million for Republicans.

Related: US Election Update: Where Do Pro-Crypto Candidates Stand Ahead of the Election?

Bankman-Fried also supports the Political Action Committee (PAC) Protect Our Future, which was established in January 2022 and has spent more than $9 million supporting Democratic candidates.

Crypto has become a midterm point of contention, with a larger tech and crypto-savvy voter base now having their say. According to a recent survey conducted by fund manager Grayscale, 38% of respondents will consider crypto policy positions when choosing their candidates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/sbf-has-been-a-significant-donor-in-us-midterm-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos