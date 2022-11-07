



A publicity campaign to encourage consumers to reduce their gas usage this winter could save nearly 400 homes and $9 billion in finances, a study has found.

An analysis by the Social Market Foundation, an inter-party think tank, suggests that starting a UK campaign similar to Germany’s national energy awareness movement could save households between 250 and 400 people a year.

The government has been criticized for not advising consumers to cut gas and electricity consumption this winter, despite concerns about high energy rates and power outages. Germany relied far more on Russian gas than Britain did before the invasion of Ukraine, and the German government acted to conserve energy use amid fears that the Kremlin might decide to cut its gas supply entirely this winter.

Lights in some public buildings in Germany were turned off, and the government launched a campaign in September to encourage people to reduce heating in homes. The country’s gas consumption has since decreased by 20% to 37% compared to the previous year.

The UK has been exposed to high prices and intense gas competition as a result of the European crisis, calling for a national effort to reduce consumption.

The Guardian said last month that the Leeds Truss government was ready to go ahead with an official campaign, but decided against it. Later, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg signed a light touch 15 million campaign to save consumers $300 a year in energy costs, but the move was backed up by Truss, who opposed nanny state intervention. Appears to be blocked.

Help for Households, a government information website, was later updated with information about boiler flow reduction and draft protection windows, but there was no full-fledged campaign. Advocates of the campaign say it will help consumers save money and reduce the strain on the power grid.

The National Grid said the UK could cut its power supply for three hours in a worst-case scenario. The government has also reviewed the Program Yarrow plan in the event of a nationwide blackout.

Reducing energy use will bring significant savings to public finances, as the energy price guarantee introduced by Truss now means taxpayers will subsidize every unit of energy used in the UK. According to a Social Market Foundation analysis of UK government data, a 20% reduction in gas consumption could save 261 customers and 6.2 billion people for the government, and a 30% reduction could reach 392 or 9.3 billion people.

The German campaign doesn’t force households to cut back on spending, just advice.

Jake Shepherd, Senior Research Fellow at the Social Market Foundation, said: “Government guidance is far from nurturing people, it will empower them and, most importantly, help save money on energy. Reducing energy use could save the Treasury significantly costly, potentially reducing pressure on ministers to look elsewhere for funding by raising taxes and cutting spending.

