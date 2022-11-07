North Korea Condemns US-South Korean Exercises, Promises No-Mercy Response | Military News





North Korea has released footage of its recent series of missile launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), as it condemns recent military drills between South Korea and the United States as an open provocation and a dangerous war exercise she said she had to respond to.

A statement from the Korean People’s Army General Staff said North Korea will continue to respond to South Korea’s and the United States’ military drills with sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures, it said. the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

North Korea fired several missiles last week, including a possible failed ICBM, cruise missiles and hundreds of artillery shells, as its southern neighbor and the United States conducted their Vigilant Storm aerial exercises , which were extended from five to six days in response to Pyongyang’s tests.

The North Korean military said the drills were an open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating tension and a dangerous war drill of a highly aggressive nature, according to the KCNA report.

Hundreds of American and South Korean fighter jets, including B-1B bombers, took part in Vigilant Storm.

It was the first time B-1Bs had flown to the Korean Peninsula since December 2017.

KCNA said the missiles launched included cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and a special functional warhead [KCNA via Reuters]

North Korea’s military said it carried out activities simulating various attacks on airbases and aircraft, as well as a major South Korean city, to crush the enemies’ lingering war hysteria, KCNA said. . He did not say whether North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the drills.

The report said North Korea fired two apparently nuclear-capable strategic cruise missiles on Nov. 2 at waters off Ulsan, a southeastern coastal city in South Korea; a claim that Seoul officials declared false and that no missiles had been tracked nearby.

North Korea conducted some 23 launches that day, with one of the missiles landing 26 km (16 miles) south of the Northern Limit Line, which serves as the unofficial sea boundary between the two Koreas; the first time this has happened since the Korean War ended in an armistice in 1953.

New ICBM or variant?

Operations also included a launch of two tactical ballistic missiles loaded with dispersal warheads, a test of a special functional warhead crippling the enemy’s operations command system, and a full combat sortie involving 500 fighter aircraft.

Analyst Joseph Dempsey cast doubt on that claim, noting that such a deployment would involve nearly every dedicated fighter jet in North Korea’s fleet, though many are decades old or not serviceable.

[The] The 500 figure seems exaggerated or at least misleading, the research associate at the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies said in a Twitter thread.

The first stage resembles a shortened Hwasong-15 first stage. pic.twitter.com/sA8nWQuYCJ

Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) November 6, 2022

500 fighters represent almost all dedicated combat aircraft in their paper inventory.

The inventory given includes 40-80 year old airframes which are not all usable or kept in the active fleet,

The 500 figure seems exaggerated or at least misleading.https://t.co/6Lx5ot5HF0

Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) November 7, 2022

A South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff official said on Monday that a South Korean vessel picked up debris believed to be from the missile that landed near its waters.

The South Korean navy salvage vessel used an underwater probe to retrieve the parts, which are being analyzed, the official said.

Joint US-South Korean exercises usually trigger strong reactions from North Korea, which sees them as rehearsals for an invasion.

Experts say Pyongyang is particularly sensitive to exercises such as Vigilant Storm because its air force, which lacks high-tech aircraft and properly trained pilots, is one of the weakest parts of its military.

While some analysts questioned whether all of the images shared on KCNA were new, others noted that North Korea appeared to have tested either a new type of ICBM or a variant of an existing design.

It’s not explicit in their statement, but the design doesn’t match what we’ve seen before, said Ankit Panda, weapons expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

He said the launch shown may have been a development platform for evaluating missile subsystems, possibly including a vehicle for multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicles (MIRVs), which allow a single missile to drop nuclear warheads on different targets.

It’s definitely an ICBM-sized missile, Panda said.

Analysts said images shared by KCNA on Monday suggested there may have been a new nose cone for the Hwasong-15, which was first tested in 2017. [File: KCNA via Reuters]

George William Herbert, an assistant professor at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant, said the images appeared to show a new nose on the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was first tested in 2017.

The nose is a different shape and appears larger than needed for the 200-300 kiloton nuclear device featured in state media and apparently tested in 2017, he said.

Herbert said the shape is more suited to a single large warhead than multiple smaller warheads such as a MIRV.

