US elections: Trump and Biden in final push ahead of midterm vote





Monday is the last full day of campaigning before the midterm elections in the United States, with current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump making a final push to secure votes in the divided country.

More than 41 million votes have already been cast in advance, in an election year that took place amid economic turbulence, the elimination of federal abortion rights and widespread concerns about the future of democracy.

Biden is hosting a rally in Maryland on Monday night, a state where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held gubernatorial seat. The appearance is in line with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of largely sticking to Democratic strongholds rather than pushing into more competitive territory, where control of Congress can ultimately be decided.

Meanwhile, Trump will hold his final campaign rally in the state of Ohio as he prepares to announce another run for the White House. Ohio holds special significance for Trump, as it was one of the first places he was able to prove his enduring power among Republican voters.

Monday’s focus will be to ensure supporters meet early voting deadlines or plan to show up in person on Tuesday. The results will have a powerful impact on the final two years of Biden’s presidency, shaping policy on everything from government spending to military support for Ukraine.

In the first national election since the violent Jan. 6 insurgency, the final days of campaigning focused on fundamental questions about the nation’s political values.

Campaigning in New York on Sunday, President Biden said Republicans were ready to tolerate last year’s mob attack on Capitol Hill and that after the recent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some members of that party made light of it or were making excuses.

There has never been a time in my career when we have glorified violence based on political preference, the president said.

Meanwhile, a Sunday night Trump rally in Miami, a reference to Nancy Pelosi prompted changes to Lock her up!” – a stark reminder of the nation’s deep divide.

Trump was campaigning for the re-election of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, but was also focused on his own political future. After telling a crowd in Iowa last week that he was very, very, very likely to run for president again, he teased the possibility again on Sunday and encouraged his supporters to watch his rally in the ‘Ohio.

I’ll probably have to do it again, but stay tuned, Trump said, teasing Monday’s event. We have a big, big gathering. Stay tuned for tomorrow night.

