What you need to know DW 07/11/2022





People across the United States head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for their congressional representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.

The word “midterm” refers to the fact that it comes directly in the middle of a presidential term. He is seen as an indicator for the incumbent president, in this case, Joe Biden.

How it works?

Americans have voted for who will represent their state in the capital of Washington, DC.

In the lower house of Congress, the House of Representatives, the states were divided into 435 districts based on population. Since these representatives serve two-year terms, all 435 seats are in contention on Tuesday.

For the upper house, the Senate, two senators are elected from each of the 50 states. Since senators are elected for six-year terms, elections are held every two years for approximately one-third of the Senate. In 2022, 35 senatorial races are contested.

Even with people voting in all 50 states, only a handful of battleground elections will likely determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives and Senate.

In addition, 36 states elect their governors. Although governors have no direct impact on politics in Washington, they do have great influence over their state’s politics and often their state’s representatives in Congress.

What is at stake for President Biden?

Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by only a handful of seats. In the Senate, there are 50 sitting Republicans, 48 ​​Democrats and two independents. Vice President Kamala Harris is also authorized to cast a deciding vote as President of the Senate.

Biden, Obama and Trump woo the state of Pennsylvania

If Democrats lose control of one or both houses of Congress, Biden likely won’t be able to pass much, if any, legislation in the second half of his term due to longstanding Republican policies to block nearly all the bills coming from a white Democrat. Accommodation.

What are the problems ?

Just like the rest of the world, the United States is grappling with runaway inflation and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conservative politicians have also focused on social issues such as abortion, affirmative action, racial equity and LGBT rights, key issues in their campaigns.

For many Democrats, the most pressing issue on the ballot is democracy itself in the face of partisan gerrymandering and allegations of voter fraud by Republicans. Many, however, have also made abortion access central to their platforms after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling legalizing abortion.

When do we see a result?

With early and absentee voting common in many states, counting votes could take some time. Some races will be called relatively quickly, while others could take days or weeks. Recounts may also be mandatory or requested in certain constituencies where the election is particularly tight.

The key state of Georgia, for example, will see its polls close at 7:00 p.m. EST (0000 GMT/UTC), while another battleground, Pennsylvania, will close at 8:00 p.m. EST (0100 GMT/UTC).

Important states to watch further west are Arizona and Nevada, with polls closing in those two states at 9:00 p.m. EST (02:00 GMT/UTC) and 10:00 p.m. EST (03:00 GMT/UTC) respectively.

According to election analysis website FiveThirtyEight, most results would likely be known by 3:00 a.m. EST (0800 GMT/UTC) Wednesday, but some states like Nevada could take longer if their races are close.

wd, es/sms (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

