The impact of a long-term weakness in the pound on the UK economy

The exchange rate of the British pound against the London US dollar has been on a roller coaster in recent months.

After a year of steady decline, it hit an all-time low below $1.10 after the UK government’s infamous “mini-budget” in late September. After replacing the finance and prime minister at the end of October, it recovered to $1.16. It plunged to $1.11 after the Bank of England lowered its expectations for a rate hike and warned that the UK had already started the longest recession in history on 3 November.

Both recent highs and lows have been within the range where the sterling has not traded against the US dollar since 1984. In mid-2007, at the height of the financial crisis, it was possible to get $2 a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5. At the beginning of 2022, it will be $1.3.

Almost all currencies have depreciated against the dollar this year, and given the European Union’s economic slowdown and energy supply problems, the pound’s depreciation against the euro was not that serious.

However, the euro was much stronger against the pound during most of the 1990s and 2000s. The global importance of the pound has been lost since it became the world’s reserve currency in the early 20th century.

Economists told CNBC that in the medium to long term, the historically weaker pound has a broader impact on the UK.

The most basic is that imports are more expensive, but exports are theoretically more competitive.

“The problem is that the UK is very import-dependent and almost two-thirds of its food is imported,” said Mark Blyth, professor of economics and public affairs. said at Brown University

“The UK is a low-wage economy. It will hurt.”

long term situation

Richard Portes, professor of economics at the London Business School, also commented on Britain’s dependence on foreign trade. This means there is still no evidence of a significant impact on UK demand, but a weak currency has a “significant” impact on prices. In theory, no export could be more competitive.

He also pointed out that currency devaluation had a certain effect on prices rather than inflation.

“It’s a one-time effect. It’s not necessarily inflationary in terms of a sustained rise in the price level,” he said. “If it contributes to a rise in wages, it is inflation, and that is what we are all concerned about right now. We cannot see these price increases that are partly caused by Ukraine and the like. We want to see a wage increase that will trigger inflation. Do not.”

Sterling’s decline has been a long-term trend since free-floating was allowed in 1971, he told CNBC. These are our trading partners. This is the long-term situation.”

He pointed out that the UK’s current account deficit (where a country imports more goods and services than exports, in the UK’s case of $32.5 billion) is covered by capital inflows. Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said Britain depends on “kindness of strangers”. But Portes said, “The reason they wanted to invest, not their kindness, was because they found UK assets attractive enough to attract capital because they looked for expectations and possible returns.”

“If they find it less attractive, the value of UK assets will fall, enticing people to invest more and hence the exchange rate will fall further. It depends on confidence in the UK economy, fiscal policy and all of that. “

However, Portes said the pound’s weakness itself is not a problem for the government’s current fiscal plan and has a large budget projected through November 17th.

“If a significant portion of our debt were denominated in foreign currencies, we would, but we are not. Our public debt is almost entirely denominated in sterling. So, unlike some countries, it doesn’t matter. I don’t think so. The depreciation that we have witnessed or are likely to be in the next few years will have a huge impact on our financial position.”

‘The growth model is dead’

Beyond the pain suffered by households, according to Blyth, higher prices from a weak currency will have a deeper and more lasting impact.

“The UK is a consumption-based economy, and these changes equate to taxes on consumption. This means less fuel is put into the engine of the economy. The UK already has low growth rates and lower productivity growth.”

He said Brexit had negated a potential boost in exports, noting that the UK economy has shrunk from 90% of Germany’s size to 70% since the 2016 vote.

“So what does this mean in the long run? It means the old UK growth model is dead,” Blyth continued.

“Funding consumption with someone else’s savings (capital income) and exchanging expensive homes has an expiration date. It’s past. The combination of structural decline in exchange rates and positive inflation is the end.”

The attractiveness of cheap UK assets is only valid when revalued, “GBP is not USD. Period” he said.

Adjusting to this new reality is painful, but necessary in the long run, Blyth believes.

“A UK that doesn’t depend on a bigger London generating 34% of GDP is a better UK with a livelihood transfer in the North and West. Getting there will take time, imagination and investment.”

