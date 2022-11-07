North Korea: missile tests were practiced to attack the south and the United States





SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea’s military said Monday its recent barrage of missile tests was a practice aimed at attacking rival airbases and fighter jets and crippling their operations command systems. , showing Pyongyang’s determination to counter provocative US-South Korean military drills more thoroughly and ruthlessly. .

North Korea fired dozens of missiles and piloted fighter jets last week, triggering evacuation alerts in parts of South Korea and Japan, in response to massive US Air Force drills -South Korea that the North sees as a rehearsal of an invasion.

US and South Korean officials have strongly condemned the North Korean missile launches, saying their drills were defensive in nature.

The recent corresponding military operations by the Korean People’s Army are a clear response from (North Korea) that the more persistently the enemy’s provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and ruthlessly the KPA will counter them, a said the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army. in a statement carried by state media.

He said his weapons tests involved ballistic missiles loaded with dispersal warheads and subterranean infiltration warheads intended to launch strikes on enemy airbases; surface-to-air missiles designed to destroy enemy aircraft at different altitudes and distances; and strategic cruise missiles.

The Northern Army said it carried out a major test of a ballistic missile with a special functional warhead tasked with crippling the enemy’s operations command system. He said he also launched very large multiple-launch missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

He did not specifically mention Thursday’s announced launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile aimed at striking the American continent. Almost all of the other Norths missiles launched in the past week were likely short-range, many of which were nuclear-capable weapons. They place key military targets in South Korea, including US military bases within striking range.

The APK General Staff once again clarifies that it will continue to match all enemy anti-(North Korea) war exercises with sustained, resolute and overwhelming practical military measures, a he declared.

This year, the Air Force’s Vigilant Storm exercises between the United States and South Korea were the largest ever for the annual fall maneuvers. The drills involved 240 fighter jets, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries. The allies were originally supposed to run the drills for five days ending Friday, but extended the training another day in reaction to the Norths missile tests.

On Saturday, the final day of Air Force exercises, the United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers over South Korea in a show of force against North Korea, the first overflight of this type since December 2017.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said the B-1Bs’ participation in the joint exercises demonstrated that the allies were ready to respond decisively to North Korean provocations and that the United States was committed to defending its ally with the full range of their military capabilities, including nuclear ones.

Even before the Vigilant Storm drills, North Korea tested a series of missiles in what it called mock nuclear attacks on US and South Korean targets to protest rivals from other rounds of military drills that involved an American aircraft for the first time in five years. years.

Some experts say North Korea is likely aiming to use the U.S.-South Korean military drills as a chance to modernize its nuclear arsenal and increase its influence to wrest greater concessions from the United States in future deals.

The U.S. and South Korean militaries have expanded their regular military drills since the May inauguration of conservative South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who vowed to take a tougher stance in the face of North Korean provocations. Some of the allied drills had already been scaled back or canceled to support diplomacy now stalled on North Korea’s nuclear program and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/north-korea-missile-tests-practice-attack-south-us-92780936

