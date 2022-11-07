UK Delegate, President of COP26, Opening Speech by Alok Sharma at COP27





Ladies and gentlemen, I am very pleased to announce the opening of the 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Friends, let me start by thanking our friends here in Egypt for their warm welcome.

My team and I know how difficult it is to host such a meeting, and how many people have worked incredibly hard to get us here.

Congratulations and thank you again.

Now, as the presidency of the UK draws to a close, I want to look back on what we have achieved together in Glasgow.

And what happened after our presidency year.

Last November, the world protested a fragmented and fragmented geopolitics at COP26 as the once-in-a-century epidemic continued ruthlessly.

But leaders recognized that, despite their differences, cooperation with the often profound climate and nature was for our collective good.

And thanks to that spirit of cooperation and compromise, we have the Glasgow Climate Accord.

Collectively, we have achieved something hopeful historically.

with your help:

I have closed the Paris rulebook.

We have made unprecedented progress on coal and fossil fuel subsidies.

We are committed to rapidly expanding our finances and doubling our adaptation finances by 2025.

We have re-emphasized the urgency of action and assistance for loss and damage, and started serious work on how to raise funds.

We hope this will pave the way for an official agenda item and practical progress in Egypt.

And all parties and I repeat this. All Parties have agreed to review and strengthen their 2030 emission reduction targets to align with Paris.

Thanks to 29 countries that have already updated NDC since Glasgow.

From Australia to Micronesia.

From India to Vanuatu.

From Norway to Gabon.

We also made progress outside of the negotiating room through business, finance and philanthropy.

Friends, thanks to our cooperation, we have achieved our goal, which is at the heart of the Paris Agreement.

We kept 1.5 degrees.

Now none of us could have predicted the next year.

We are facing a global headwind that is testing our ability to develop.

Putin’s brutal and illegal war in Ukraine has sparked several global crises, including energy and food insecurity, inflationary pressures and escalating debt.

This crisis exacerbated existing climate vulnerabilities and the scars of the pandemic.

However, despite this context, some progress has been made in delivering on the promises we have made in Glasgow.

Where the UK was less than 30% when it assumed the role of COP26, more than 90% of the world economy is now covered by net zero targets.

The world’s largest companies and financial institutions have promised and are doing so.

There are global capital barriers that create green jobs and inject billions of dollars into current and future green industries.

Countries and companies are making tangible progress by sector,

From zero-emission vehicles to groundbreaking agendas,

We are accelerating the deployment of renewable energy around the world.

The Secretary-General was clear. The long-term future we share does not lie in fossil fuels and I totally agree with that statement.

All the major reports released this year highlight that progress is being made.

Thanks to the promises we made at COP26 and COP26, in fact, emissions in 2030 are expected to drop by about 6 gigatons during the presidency.

This is equivalent to 12% of global annual emissions today.

And with all promises being fully fulfilled today, including the NDC and net zero targets, the report says we are heading towards a 1.7 degree warming by the end of the century.

Not 1.5.

But still, progress.

So my message to those who are still skeptical about multilateral processes, especially COP processes, are:

It’s cumbersome and sometimes this process can be frustrating, but the system delivers.

And there are many people to thank for that.

And there are definitely too many to name.

Prime Ministers and Presidents who sensed the changing winds and tried to use them in practice.

Recognizing a just and sustainable future, a minister of miners can only be provided through a clean energy transition.

Civil society groups, youth representatives and Indigenous peoples who have urged us to consider and reconsider what is possible in Glasgow have been doing so ever since.

And, of course, the outstanding officials who helped to make progress, especially those from around the world at the UK’s COP Unit.

But despite these advances, I am still fully aware of the scale of the challenge that lies before us.

It is equally clear that much more remains to be done in this important decade, as all reports show that we are making some progress.

Friends, we are not currently on a path to reach 1.5.

While we understand that this year, leaders around the world face competitive priorities,

We must be clear.

Not acting as difficult as our present moment is is short-sighted and can only delay climate catastrophe.

You need to find the ability to focus on more than one thing at a time.

How many more alarm bells should world leaders actually sound?

A third of Pakistan is under water.

Worst flooding in ten years in Nigeria.

This year is the worst drought in 500 years in Europe, the worst drought in 1000 years in the United States, and the worst drought ever in China.

The cascading risk is also evident.

entire sectors of the economy become unsustainable and uninsured;

The whole area becomes uninhabitable,

burden of global movement of goods;

And the pressure to relocate people from the climate crisis has become almost unimaginable.

Therefore, this meeting should be about specific actions.

And I hope that when world leaders attend today, they will explain what their countries have accomplished over the past year and where they are going.

It’s very simple. It’s a matter of trust.

When members do not deliver on their promises and do not agree to go further, the entire system is shaken.

I will do my best to support my Egyptian friends.

The UK is here to reach ambitious results across its agenda, including mitigation, adaptation, loss and harm.

And we know that we have reached a point where finances make or break the program of work that lies before us.

So, I’d like to point out some of the progress on the $100 billion.

I hear the criticism and agree that governments and multilateral development banks need to do more.

This includes doubling the budget for adaptation by 2025 and setting a post 2025 target.

In the end, I have hope.

Go back to where we were before Glasgow.

Take a look at where we were before Paris.

In fact, as we celebrate our 30th anniversary, look back at us before Rio.

Thanks to all of you, the presidency of the United Kingdom ends with showing that progress is possible, is happening and continues.

That’s right. We must accelerate that progress in the rest of this decisive decade.

But I fundamentally believe we can.

We know what to do to keep 1.5 degrees.

We know how to do it.

And Sameh, you and your team are fully supported by us.

Now, friends, let’s make sure we deliver and make it happen.

Thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/uk-representative-cop26-president-alok-sharmas-ceremonial-opening-speech-at-cop27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos