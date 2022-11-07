Russian Prigozhin admits interference in US elections





‘We will continue to intervene,’ says close Putin ally Accused of running ‘troll farms’ to influence US policy

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) – Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in the U.S. election and would continue to do so in the future, the first admission by a personality involved by Washington in its efforts to influence American policy.

In comments published by the press service of his catering company Concord on the Russian equivalent of Facebook, VKontakte, Prigozhin said: “We intervened (in the American elections), we intervene and we will continue to intervene. Carefully , precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do.”

The remark by close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin was published on the eve of the US midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.

“During our one-time operations, we will remove kidneys and livers at once,” Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment.

Prigozhin, who is often referred to as “Putin’s boss” because his catering company handles contracts with the Kremlin, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russian-based “troll farms” that seek to influence US policy.

In July, the US State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Prigozhin in connection with “engagement in US election interference”. It has been hit by US, UK and European sanctions.

Prigozhin, who served nine years in Soviet-era prison for theft and other crimes before going into business in the 1990s, had long kept a low public profile. But this year he has become more outspoken, including criticizing the performance of Russian generals in Ukraine.

In October, after Ukraine’s successful counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region, Prigozhin issued a statement calling for Russian military commanders to be stripped of their medals and “sent with barefoot assault weapons to the front lines.” “.

MERCENARY FIRM WAGNER

In September, he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned mercenary company Wagner Group, active in Syria, Africa and Ukraine. Prigozhin had previously sued journalists for reporting he was related to Wagner.

Last Friday, Wagner opened a defense technology center in St. Petersburg, a further step from Prigozhin to showcase its military credentials.

Moscow has made no secret of the fact that it would like to see the United States end its military support for Ukraine and pressure Kyiv into a peace deal with Russia that would involve territorial concessions.

But although Russian state media has scorned President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for everything from their economic record to their Ukraine policies, foreign policy experts close to the Kremlin do not expect the election to Tuesday’s midterms swing things in Russia’s favour.

Even though a few Republicans oppose continued military aid to Ukraine, Moscow’s view is that aid will continue to flow whether or not Biden loses control of Congress.

“The old Congress will sit until January and it will approve a fairly serious package (of military aid to Ukraine) before it ends,” said Fyodor Lukyanov, editor of the Russia in Global Affairs newspaper. , to the online information portal rbc.ru.

“Then there will probably be trickier and longer negotiations (on aid). Maybe that aid will be a little less frequent. But essentially the consensus is that Russia should be weakened as much as possible by supporting Ukraine.”

Commenting on attempts by Russian trolls and robots to influence the election, Sam Greene, professor of Russian politics at King’s College London, said he believed the aim was to try to shape the agenda on Ukraine that Republicans would pursue after the vote.

“(The goal is) to get the (Republican) base to demand a reduction in US support for Ukraine,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

But he said he thought it was “a tall order” given the party’s lack of a consolidated position on the war in Ukraine.

“Half want to blame Biden for supporting Ukraine, the other half for not supporting Ukraine enough,” Greene said.

Reporting by Reuters, editing by Angus MacSwan and Mark Heinrich

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/russias-prigozhin-admits-interfering-us-elections-2022-11-07/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

