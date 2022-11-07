A US recession is not a slam dunk, says Goldman Sachs





New York CNN—

As investors, business leaders and some economic models continue to warn that a recession is imminent, Wall Street’s most powerful investment bank remains cautiously optimistic.

Goldman Sachs told clients on Monday it still sees a 35% chance of a U.S. recession over the next 12 months. Although this is double the normal risk of a recession, it is well below the 63% average of a recent Wall Street Journal forecast survey.

We still see a very plausible non-recessionary four-step path from the high-inflation economy of the present to a low-inflation economy of the future, Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote in a report.

In other words, a recession is not a slam dunk. The Federal Reserve can still pull off a soft landing for the US economy.

In contrast, a Bloomberg Economics model released in late October determined that the risk of a recession over the next 12 months stands at a staggering 100%. A probability model run by Ned Davis Research also found a 98.1% probability of a global recession.

But Goldman Sachs stressed that the transition to more sustainable but still positive economic growth has already happened and looks sustainable. The bank expects gross domestic product growth of around 1% over the next year.

Despite Friday’s stronger-than-expected jobs report, Goldman Sachs says labor market rebalancing appears to be on track.

And the bank is impressed that wages have cooled, though they remain high.

The most encouraging recent step on the narrow path to a soft landing has been slowing nominal wage growth, Hatzius wrote.

But the biggest problem facing the economy’s high inflation remains a major challenge.

Goldman Sachs concedes there has been much less progress on the pricing side. Inflation measures have mostly stopped getting worse, but they haven’t really improved either.

