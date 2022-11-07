Cross-strait deal between Britain and France is said to be ‘final stage’ Number 10 | political news





A deal between Britain and France to handle people crossing the strait in small boats is “in the final stages,” Downing Street said.

Rishi Sunak met French President Emmanuel Macron at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt earlier today to discuss the issue, and said the prime minister left “with renewed confidence and optimism”.

“More details will come in the coming weeks,” said Sunak.

Sunak supports Williamson despite ‘unacceptable’ text.

His official spokesman, who later commented on these details, said the deal was almost complete and that talks on the details were being held separately and would include an Interior Ministry official.

So far this year, some 40,000 migrants have crossed the strait and arrived in the UK.

Sunak is said to want to reach an agreement with Macron on a goal to place a minimum number of French and border guard officers in France to stop boats and patrol the beaches.

The prime minister said he was “decided to look into the situation” but added that “there is no simple solution that can be solved in a short time.”

After the meeting, a French presidential spokesperson said in a statement that the two leaders had agreed to remain in touch to advance cooperation between the two countries in the face of the issue of irregular migration.

Earlier, Labor leader Kier Starmer had said that if Macron became prime minister, “I would first work upstream to stop smugglers.” We know how these cross-border operations work.

“That’s the discussion I want to have, and I hope it’s the one our Prime Minister has.”

‘A challenge that never ends’

The immigrant crisis has been focused on overcrowding at the Manston processing center in Kent last week. The center had 4,000 people gathered in a space that could accommodate 1,600 people.

This has increased Sunak’s pressure to re-elect Suela Braverman as Interior Minister. She denied this, with allegations that she ignored legal advice and blocked people from going to the hotel.

Veteran Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale, who described the Manston situation as a “violation of the human condition,” told Commons this afternoon. efficiently.”

He asked immigration secretary Robert Jenrick to assure him that “Manston is a processing center, not a lodging facility.”

Jenrick said the number has now dropped to less than 1,600 and it is not the government’s intention to turn Manston into a permanent place for residential immigrants.

He said: “The population has now returned to an acceptable level and this is a significant achievement. It is right to say that maintaining this state is essential and the challenge is not yet over… We must recognize it and plan accordingly. In order to.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

0:28 North Thanet’s Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale told Sky News last week that the situation at the Manston immigration center is a ‘violation of humanitarian conditions’.

At the debate, Nottinghamshire Conservative MP Lee Anderson said finding accommodation for “illegal immigrants” left a “bitter” in the throat.

“I want 5,000 people in Ashfield to get city council housing, but they can’t get it. But we’re discussing this nonsense once again,” he said.

“I have a responsibility here now. When are we going to go back and do the right thing and send it back the same day?”

Jenrick said the government “must be guided by our common aspiration for etiquette, but also by stubborn common sense.”

