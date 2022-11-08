Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, ‘Putin’s leader’, admits his interference in US elections





Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin and a key figure in the war in Ukraine, bluntly admitted on Monday that he interfered in the US elections.

“Gentlemen, we have intervened, we are intervening and we will interfere,” Prigozhin said in a statement cited by his company, Concord. The oligarch was sanctioned by Washington for running a “troll factory” to influence the outcome of votes in the United States and elsewhere.

“Precisely, precisely, surgically, and the way we do it, the way we know how to do it,” Prigozhin joked in response to a request for comment on the details of Russian media’s interference.

Prigozhin is the financial benefactor of a so-called Russian “troll farm” formerly called the Internet Research Agency. The group, which has changed its name several times, creates and uses inauthentic social media pages to spread misinformation or inflammatory speech to affect voters and sow discord. Such organizations are believed to exist in Russia, China and Iran, at least, with the same intent.

The US Treasury Department has accused Prigozhin and the Internet Research Agency of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and the 2018 midterm elections. The organization was mentioned frequently by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian election interference.

In July, the State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about Prigozhin related to his “engagement in US election interference.”

Prigozhin’s own admission came on the eve of this week’s US midterm elections, which will be key in shaping the rest of President Joe Biden’s presidency. It was the first such admission by an individual officially accused by Washington of trying to influence American policy.

Speaking to CBS ‘Face the Nation’ moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Chris Krebs, the former director of the US government’s cybersecurity agency, said: “We have seen reports that Russia, China and Iran would go back to their old tricks,” referring to online interference operations.

Krebs said two US research firms published information suggesting trolls linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency “are back and are undermining Democratic Senate candidates” midway through this week.

Combined with Elon Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter, Krebs said all of this “is going to create a very chaotic environment” for the American democratic process.

The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that it ever sought to influence elections in the United States or any other outside country. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ridiculed Mueller’s 2018 indictment of 13 Russians on charges of conspiracy to interfere in the presidential election that put Donald Trump in the White House.

“How much the Western information and political environment fell if a Russian restaurateur could influence the elections in the United States or in a European country,” the Russian leader said at the time, referring to Prigozhin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/AP

The businessman is sometimes called “Putin’s boss” for the lucrative catering contracts he received from the Russian state.

The oligarch has kept a low profile for years, but recently Prigozhin has become an increasingly public figure as mercenaries from his Wagner Group have become a key force supporting Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Prigozhin denied funding the Wagner Group for years, but in September admitted to funding the pseudo-military company since 2014. Since then, Wagner’s private army has helped advance the Kremlin’s geopolitical and business goals in conflicts from Syria and Africa to Ukraine.

