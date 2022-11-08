UK Data Protection Snip Postponed MEP – POLITICO





A major European Union member in London said the meeting with the UK government on the country’s data protection reform plan was terrifying.

French MEP Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield said that we were considered fools after Digital Minister Julia Lopez dropped out of the meeting, did not bother the British Interior Minister meeting them, and the UK’s data regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office, dispatched an enforcement agent. Director Emily Kinney rather than Chief John Edwards.

Delbos-Corfield said that ICO officials don’t seem to know anything about data protection and can’t elaborate more than a one sentence answer. She contrasted this with her recent visit to Irish Data Commissioner Helen Dixon, who was very prepared with statistics at her fingertips.

MEP, a member of the European Parliament’s Greens, visited London last week as part of a three-person delegation to the influential Civil Liberties Committee in Parliament to investigate plans to revise the UK’s data protection rules.

UK Digital Minister Michelle Donelan has promised to replace the General Data Protection Regulation, the crazy data regulation rule the UK has inherited from the EU. Nevertheless, the UK must maintain EU-like privacy standards in order to maintain a profitable data flow with a block of 27 members.

However, Delbos-Corfield was not impressed after visiting London.

Speaking with British government officials about the reform plan, the French MEP said it was horrifying and said it was about growth and innovation, but nothing about human rights.

I’ve never heard of data protection as a fundamental right. This is also the case in Hungary.

Italian MP Fulvio Martusciello of the centre-right European People Party said on his visit that he had the impression that Britain is protecting privacy in exchange for business interests.

In Europe, personal protection comes first. In the UK, it’s economic protection, he said.

A British government official present at the meeting dismissed the MEP account saying the meeting was positive. We have made it clear that we have a strong commitment to high data protection standards.

“The most worrying thing about our visit was the weakness of the ICO,” said Delbos-Corfield.

An ICO official, on condition of anonymity, said John Edwards was unable to attend the meeting due to an existing diary appointment and wanted the MEP to discuss data reform, a primarily government topic.

“We are delighted to support LIBE’s visit last week,” an ICO spokesperson said. “The Deputy Director and senior officials explained our role in adequacy preparation and answered questions about the government’s data protection reform plan.” .

A spokesperson for the UK Digital Department said: “The UK is unwaveringly committed to protecting people’s data and our reforms will strengthen the country’s high standards of trust, while allowing businesses and researchers to harness the power of data to improve society and the economy. It will make it easier to grow them,” he said. Government ministers understood that they attend meetings for as long as possible when weather pressures are present.

