Drag Race UK star addresses RuPauls’ strange absence in latest episode.





Drag Race UK season 4 spoilers follow.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Dakota Schiffer discussed RuPaul’s absence in the show’s most recent episode, and she was dropped after a shocking twist.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Schiffer said it was “strange” for the Queen to be absent as she walked down the runway about what happened when the show’s title star was the MIA.

“Of course it’s weird.” She said. “It was definitely a turning point because RuPaul had appeared in the previous six episodes. I don’t think Michelle had ever sat on the state jury before.”

BBC

Schiffer went on to say about her time on the show: “I wasn’t a super, super fan of drag races. I was 15. So to be on the show – maybe a few others did. I was very sentimental about RuPaul sending them home. But that’s it. I’m glad this happened to me, because in general I was very grateful to be there.”

Schiffer reached Episode 7 of the season before being asked to go out after battling Pixie Polite in a lip-sync battle for Culture Club’s ‘Miss Me Blind’.

Despite not being physically present for removal. RuPaul could be seen via her video link and gave permission to continue the show while she was away. Michelle Visage said in the episode that RuPaul couldn’t be there “due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control.”

BBC

Schiffer also said the support she received was “overwhelming”.

“Love is incalculable and I am so grateful,” she told Digital Spy. “I am grateful that the UK knows that trans people are ordinary people with vibrant lives.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK airs on BBC Three in the UK and streams on WOW Presents Plus in the US.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitalspy.com/tv/reality-tv/a41885164/drag-race-uk-rupaul-absence-dakota-schiffer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

