Unsealed Criminal Charges Against Haitian Gang Leaders For Kidnapping US Citizens | Takeover bid





The Department of Justice today announced the unsealing of seven leaders of five Haitian gangs, including gang leaders implicated in the armed abductions of 16 U.S. citizens in the fall of 2021.

When a U.S. citizen is kidnapped overseas, the Department of Justice will use the full reach of our law enforcement authorities to ensure their safe return and hold those responsible accountable, the prosecutor said. General Merrick B. Garland. As these charges demonstrate, we are committed to working alongside our interagency and international partners to disrupt these kidnap-for-ransom schemes that endanger the lives of American citizens and fuel the violent gangs that harm the people of Haiti.

Among the charges unsealed today were federal indictments charging three Haitian nationals with conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and hostage-taking for their role in the armed kidnapping of 16 U.S. citizens in Haiti in the fall of 2021. The victims were Christian missionaries serving near Port-au-Price, Haiti, and most of them were held captive for 61 days before escaping. The group included five children, one of whom was only eight months old at the time of the abduction.

Along with today’s announcement, the US State Department is announcing a $3 million reward ($1 million for each of the three defendants charged in the missionaries’ abduction) for information leading to the capture of the three accused, who would be in Haiti. The award is offered as part of the Transnational Organized Crime Awards Program.

These three defendants, who are charged in separate indictments filed in the District of Columbia, include Lanmo Sanjou, aka Joseph Wilson, 29, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, in his late 20s, both current heads of the gang 400 Mawozo, and Vitelhomme Innocent, 36, leader of the Kraze Barye gang. The 400 Mawozo gang, which operates in the Croix-des-Bouquets region east of Port-au-Prince, claimed responsibility for the kidnapping of the missionaries. The Kraze Barye gang operates in the regions of Torcelle and Tabarre in Haiti. According to the indictment, Innocent collaborated with 400 Mawozo in the hostage taking.

In addition to the indictments for the kidnapping of the missionaries, the Department of Justice announced charges against four other Haitian nationals who are leaders of three other gangs for two other kidnappings of U.S. citizens in Haiti.

The charges unveiled today are a reminder of the FBI’s ability to reach criminal actors overseas when crimes are committed against US citizens, FBI Director Christopher Wray said. The FBI, along with our federal and international partners, will continue to prosecute anyone targeting Americans for hostage taking. or other violent crimes wherever they are.

We stand with the people of Haiti, whose country has been ravaged by violent gangs that affect every facet of society, said U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia. We are committed to using all available tools to prosecute these gangs to disrupt their illegal activities in Haiti and bring justice to our victims.

The FBI Miami has extraterritorial responsibility for the Caribbean, Central America and South America, said Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt of the FBI Miami Field Office. When crimes against American citizens occur in Haiti and throughout this region, we will not back down. The full investigative capacity of the FBI will be used to identify those responsible.

The investigation into the kidnapping of the missionaries on October 16, 2021 has also resulted in additional charges. Two suspected leaders of the 400 Mawozo gang have already been charged with the crimes. Joly Germine, alias Yonyon, 30, and Jean Pelice, alias Zo, 27, were charged by substitute indictment in July 2022. Both pleaded not guilty. Germine, who was in a Haitian prison at the time of the kidnapping, directed and claimed control of 400 Mawozo gang member kidnapping operations, including negotiating a ransom for release, according to court documents. hostages. One of the gangs’ stated goals in holding the hostages was to get the Haitian government to release Germines from prison. Germine is said to have been in regular contact with 400 other Mawozo leaders about the kidnapping, captivity and ransom of the hostages. Two of the hostages were released on or around November 20, 2021, and three others were freed on or around December 5, 2021. The remaining hostages escaped captivity on or around December 16, 2021.

Additionally, charges also emerged today in cases involving three other Haitian gangs:

The leader of the Gran Ravine gang, Renel Destina, alias Ti Lapli, 40, has been indicted for hostage taking. Gran Ravine controls areas southwest of Port-au-Prince. The indictment accuses the gang of kidnapping an American victim in February 2021, detaining the victim for approximately 14 days, during which time the victim was threatened daily at gunpoint, while his family stood was rushing to get funds for his release. The victim was finally released on February 16, 2021, after the payment of a ransom.

A leader of the Village of God gang, Emanuel Solomon, alias Manno, in his 30s, has been charged in connection with a criminal complaint for the kidnapping of a US citizen in January 2021. The Village of God gang controls areas in southwest of Port-au-Prince. The victim was taken hostage at gunpoint and held for approximately 11 days until his family and friends in the United States sent a ransom to Haiti for his release. The gang kept the victim’s car and two phones, and eventually released the victim on January 23, 2021. Manno and his fellow gang leaders are active on social media, posting about gang exploits.

Two leaders of the Kokorat san Ras gang, John Peter Fleronvil and Jean Renald Dolcin, were charged on a complaint of kidnapping at gunpoint of three American victims in July 2022. Two victims, a married couple, were detained for six days and released following the payment of a ransom. made by a family member. A third victim was captured the day after the other two American victims and held for approximately six days while a family member negotiated his release. this victim was also freed following the payment of a ransom to the gang. The victims were all detained together in the same place. Fleronvil and other members of the Kokorat san Ras gang were arrested on September 11 by Haitian law enforcement officials as they prepared to cross the border into the Dominican Republic.

Destina, Solomon and Dolcin are also wanted.

Charges are only allegations and each defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt by a court. If convicted of an offence, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the court based on the Sentencing Advisory Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The local FBI office in Miami investigated the cases, with valuable assistance from the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service. The Haitian National Police also provided valuable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Karen P. Seifert, Jack Korba, and Brittany Keil for the District of Columbia prosecuted the cases with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist Jorge Casillas and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Beau Barnes for the District of Columbia.

