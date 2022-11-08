3 ways science is in play





People enter an early polling place for the US midterm elections in Stafford, Virginia.Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

American voters will go to the polls tomorrow to choose their representatives in Congress, and the results could have consequences for the scientific agenda presented by President Joe Biden and his Democratic party. With recent polls favoring Republicans to take control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, researchers anticipate cuts in science funding, renewed interest in research security and increased scrutiny by the Congress of Science programs set up by the Biden administration.

Did Biden follow the science? What the researchers say

Historically, it’s not uncommon for the party that holds the White House to lose seats in midterm elections, two years after a president takes office. But the stakes are particularly high this time around, as the country grapples with rising inflation and an energy crisis exacerbated by war in Ukraine. Some worry that democracy itself is also at stake, as former President Donald Trump and many of the state and national candidates he backed continue to question the results without any evidence. of the 2020 election that put Biden in power. Already, some Republicans are threatening to impeach Biden if their party gains power.

While it may not top the list of burning issues, science has a role to play in the election, says David Cole, president of the Science History Institute in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Continuing the conversation about the importance of science as a truth business goes hand in hand with supporting democracy and truth in elections, he adds.

Here, Nature questions the stakes of science on November 8.

Congressional investigation

With US congressional scrutiny comes substantial oversight power, and many scientists expect to see scrutiny of science programs and leaders if Republicans win the House or Senate.

House Republicans have previously called for an investigation of a senior climate official in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, Jane Lubchenco. She was sanctioned in August by the US National Academy of Sciences for violating rules of scientific integrity (she edited an article published in the journal academys in 2020 and authored by a family member). Observers who spoke to Nature say it could be just the beginning if Republicans take matters into their own hands.

Some Republicans have vowed to investigate Bidens chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci if they take control of Congress.Credit: Alex Wong/Getty

With the levers of Congress under their control, Republicans would surely challenge the Biden administration on controversial policies and investigate any missteps, says Michael Lubell, a physicist at the City College of New York who tracks federal science policy issues. Many Republicans are angry at the Democrats’ investigation into the January 6 storming of the US Capitol, as well as what they see as undue interference in the Trump administration, he says. And there is no doubt that there will be a return on investment. The researchers say that means agency leaders could be called before Congress on a number of issues, ranging from the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic to administrations managing new funds for clean energy programs.

One U.S. agency that could be particularly affected is the historically bipartisan National Institutes of Health (NIH), says Allen Segal, who is the advocacy chief for the American Society for Microbiology in Washington DC. House Republicans have previously signaled they plan to investigate NIH oversight of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, to which the biomedical agency gave pre-pandemic funding for the study of coronaviruses. . Some Congressional Republicans have consistently speculated that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could have been released by the virology lab, and they doubt that the NIH properly vetted and monitored any risky research the lab was doing. Many virologists and evolutionary biologists dispute this theory, citing a lack of direct evidence.

Billion-dollar US health agency gets new chief but its leadership remains in limbo

Going back 25 years, there has never been a question of bipartisan support for the NIH, Segal says. But an increased political environment in the wake of the pandemic and the spread of misinformation have raised questions about NIH activities like never before and could end up eroding that bipartisan environment, he says. Republicans have also pledged to investigate Anthony Fauci, who announced he will retire later this year as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in connection with the origins of COVID-19. and the country’s pandemic response.

Tighter scrutiny could also be troublesome for the fledgling Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), an organization launched by the Biden administration in March that will fund high-risk, high-reward biomedical research. Congress has yet to pass a bill explicitly authorizing the creation of ARPA-H. Policymakers continue to disagree on the location of the agencies’ offices and their independence from the NIH, under which they are currently housed. If the Republicans take over, there are concerns that the potential of ARPA-H could be realized, says Peter Jensen, an immunologist who heads the public affairs committee of the American Association of Immunologists in Rockville, Maryland.

Tighten the purse strings

Science generally attracts bipartisan support in Congress. But Republicans tend to favor increased defense spending, says Matt Hourihan, associate director for research and development and advanced industry at the Federation of American Scientists, an advocacy organization in Washington D.C. . This means that non-defence funding, from which science agencies get their money, could suffer. In particular, agencies such as the National Science Foundation (NSF) may have a harder time securing budget increases under a Republican-controlled Congress, Hourihan says.

Trump has held rallies for Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections.Credit: Stephen Maturen/Getty

That could be a challenge for the CHIPS and Science Act, which has authorized US$280 billion for science and technology programs across several federal agencies, including what would be a historic increase in funding for the NSF. Although Congress passed the legislation in July, Republican leaders in the House had called for opposition.

Allocating funds through the annual appropriations process that is still ongoing could become more difficult if Republicans take control of the House, says Deborah Altenburg, who serves as associate vice president for research policy and affairs. institutions at the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities in Washington DC. We really need to push for the science part of CHIPS and the Science Act to be funded.

To make matters even more difficult, several veteran members of Congress who typically influence appropriations and who have championed federal support for biomedical research are retiring this year, says Jennifer Zeitzer, who heads the Federation’s public affairs office. American Societies for Experimental Biology in Rockville. The immediate loss of all this institutional knowledge will make the next Congress’s support for science more unpredictable, she says.

Research Security

Earlier this year, the Biden administration officially closed a Justice Department program known as the China Initiative, which was launched in 2018 under the Trump administration to counter Chinese government efforts to steal secrets. to American companies and laboratories. Concerns about research safety remain high on both sides of the political aisle, but the Justice Department ended the program in part because of the perception that the initiative unfairly discriminated against scientists of Chinese descent.

Controversial China Initiative ends Researchers are relieved

Some Republicans are already pushing legislation to reinstate the program. If both houses of Congress become Republican-controlled, such legislation could gain momentum, but it would be difficult to fully bring back the initiative as long as Biden is in charge, observers say.

Meanwhile, concerns over Chinese espionage, national security and economic competitiveness have created new space for bipartisanship among Democrats and Republicans. For example, 24 House Republicans resisted a call from party leaders by backing the CHIPS and Science Act, arguing that the legislation could reduce dependence on China by promoting domestic production of semiconductors. .

Similar political forces are at play in the area of ​​climate and energy. Although Republicans have strongly opposed legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, many have supported major clean energy investments sought by the Biden administration and Democrats. The result is that more than half a trillion dollars of clean energy investment has been stalled with the passage of two major bills in the past year.

There’s a pretty strong front against China and Russia, and it’s also tied to economic development goals, says David Hart, who tracks energy issues at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation in Washington. DC. That was a strong unifying factor at this last Congress, Hart says, and it’s likely to continue in the next, regardless of how the election plays out.

