UK Weather: Yellow Alerts in Northern Ireland, Wales, South West England and parts of Scotland | UK News





It will be a rough and windy night across the UK as the UK Meteorological Agency issues a warning for most of the west of the UK on Monday night.

Rain and strong winds are expected in Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of South West England from 6pm to midnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects trips to be disrupted as “short-term very strong winds” are expected with gusts of 50 to 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph in coastal areas.

“Short periods of very heavy rain and strong winds” are “probable to cause some disruption as road, rail, air and ferry transport is considered likely to be delayed,” he added.

Train and bus services will also “probably” be affected by longer travel times due to road spray and temporary flooding.

Some short-term outages and other services are also available in some areas with the possibility of hail and lightning.

The Environment Agency issued five flood warnings on Monday for Alpriston, Barcomb Mills, Hellingley and Horsebridge in East Sussex and Mock Bridge on the Adur River near Shermanbury in West Sussex.

What is the weather like in your area?

Whitwell, Wroxall, Langbridge and Alverstone on the Eastern Yar River on the Isle of Wight are at risk of flooding.

A second yellow rain warning has been issued from 3pm to midnight for Southwest Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

Areas expected to be affected are Dumfries and Galloway, Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

“Two warnings have been issued for accumulating torrential rains later today in parts of Southwest Scotland,” said Alexander Burkill, chief meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology.

“The second warning applies to southwest England, most of Wales and parts of Northern Ireland.

“This is because of the very strong winds and the heavy rain that will accompany heavy rainfall.

Image: Climate – Great Discussion

“A speed of 20 mm per hour is possible with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, perhaps 70 mph at the exposed point.

“The band should go pretty fast, but there can still be some impact early in the night due to strong rain and wind.”

Severe weather is expected to ease overnight, with no warnings issued for the rest of this week.

